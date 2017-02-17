Veros partners with Ellie Mae to offer AMC valuation option

Veros Real Estate Solutions, a provider of automated property valuations, real estate analytics and collateral risk management systems, announced it is partnering with Ellie Mae to enable increased efficiency in the loan origination process.

Veros’ Sapphire valuation management platform will now be available through Ellie Mae’s Encompass all-in-one mortgage management solution. The integration allows lenders to place orders through Encompass to Sapphire and manage their own panel of appraisers or AMCs.

Lenders can now order appraisers through Encompass through their own panel of appraisers, instead of ordering through AMCs.

“More and more lenders are seeking greater direct control of the vendor management and report acceptance components of the appraisal workflow – Veros’ Sapphire integration provides that capability,” said David Rasmussen, Veros senior vice president of operations.

Now, lenders will be able to leverage their pool of appraisers specific to their organization. Sapphire manages orders automatically, incorporating systems and customer-specific validation rules. Users will have influence over transparency, fees, timelines and overall quality control.