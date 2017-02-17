Breaking News

  • Ocwen reaches $223 million settlement with California over servicing violations

    Ocwen Financial announced late Friday that it reached a $223 million settlement with the California Department of Business Oversight, ridding itself of the restrictions that hampered its mortgage business in California for more than two years. The settlement includes a cash payment of $25 million. Ocwen is also required to provide an additional $198 million in debt forgiveness. Click the headline to read more.

Lending The Ticker Valuations

Veros partners with Ellie Mae to offer AMC valuation option

Lenders can now manage their panel of appraisers

February 17, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS AMCs Appraiser Ellie Mae loan origination process Veros Real Estate Solutions
Model house on money

Veros Real Estate Solutions, a provider of automated property valuations, real estate analytics and collateral risk management systems, announced it is partnering with Ellie Mae to enable increased efficiency in the loan origination process.

Veros’ Sapphire valuation management platform will now be available through Ellie Mae’s Encompass all-in-one mortgage management solution. The integration allows lenders to place orders through Encompass to Sapphire and manage their own panel of appraisers or AMCs.

Lenders can now order appraisers through Encompass through their own panel of appraisers, instead of ordering through AMCs.

“More and more lenders are seeking greater direct control of the vendor management and report acceptance components of the appraisal workflow – Veros’ Sapphire integration provides that capability,” said David Rasmussen, Veros senior vice president of operations.

Now, lenders will be able to leverage their pool of appraisers specific to their organization. Sapphire manages orders automatically, incorporating systems and customer-specific validation rules. Users will have influence over transparency, fees, timelines and overall quality control.

Reprints

Related Articles

Ellie Mae: Millennial women more likely to leverage FHA loans

Veros unrolls enhancement to its valuation management system

Ellie Mae names PwC premier consulting partner

Me-small
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

Fannie Mae keeps growth prediction conservative amid rising policy uncertainty

MBA appoints two new members to MISMO board of directors

Ellie Mae: Adjustable rate mortgages see uptick in 2017

Servicers: Here’s how you can control mounting operation costs

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
February 2017

Mortgage servicing boom

In the aftermath of the financial crisis, low interest rates and strict capital requirements combined to make servicing a losing proposition for many banks. The sharp glare of regulators didn’t help either, as banks and nonbanks navigated the already thankless waters of servicing with a new target on their backs. But all that changed abruptly in the fourth quarter of 2016 with the one-two punch of a Trump win and a rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

Feature

Servicing under Trump's administration

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 Servicing
Singling out the law that created the CFPB generated a backlash from Congressional Democrats, but it remains to be seen what Democrats can do to stop the Trump juggernaut. See what Mike Jones of Navigant advises servicers to do in this uncertain environment.