Lending Real Estate The Ticker

Housing starts begin year slightly lower

News comes after record 2016

February 16, 2017
Brena Swanson
KEYWORDS Building permits Department of Housing and Urban Development Housing starts U.S. Census Bureau
construction

Housing starts slightly dipped in January, starting out the year on a lower note, according to the release from the U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Privately- owned housing starts decreased 2.6% month-over-month to 1.25 million in January. This is up from December’s revised estimate of 1.28 million. On a yearly basis, this is up 10.5% from the January 2016 rate of 1.13 million.

The news comes after last year posted the best year for housing starts since 2007. “For the year as a whole, housing starts of 1.17 million units were the strongest since 2007 as home builders try to keep up with rising demand,” Nationwide Chief Economist David Berson said about the December housing starts report.

Meanwhile, single-family housing starts in January came in at a rate of 823,000, which this is 1.9% above the revised December figure of 808,000.

However, Ralph McLaughlin, Trulia chief economist, said that these numbers are not statistically significant. “We can’t be sure whether the actual number of starts in January was up, down, or flat,” he said.

Instead, McLaughlin pointed to the uptick in building permits.

Privately-owned housing units authorized by building permits in January came in at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,285,000, which is 4.6% above the revised December rate of 1,228,000 and 8.2% above the January 2016 rate of 1,188,000.

McLaughlin explained that the increases shows homebuilders indeed hit the ground running in 2017.

“The big uptick in permits should be good news for inventory-constrained homebuyers, as permits eventually become starts, which in turn become new homes for sale. As a result, we shouldn’t be surprised to see a strong uptick in starts in mid-2017,” he said.

Reprints

Related Articles

Housing starts increase 2.8% after cold winter

Despite slowdown, there's still hope for housing starts

Housing starts drop nearly 20% in November

Headshot
Brena Swanson is the Digital Reporter for HousingWire.com, providing expert coverage on Millennials, lending and housing. Brena joined the HousingWire news team in February 2013, also serving in the roles of Reporter and Content Specialist. Brena graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. Follow Brena on twitter at @BrenaSwanson.

Recent Articles by Brena Swanson

SoftBank to take over Fortress Investment Group

Mortgage delinquencies edge slightly higher from record lows

Homebuilder confidence slightly declines, moves closer to normal levels

MBA: Mortgage applications drop as refi demand reaches record low

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
February 2017

Mortgage servicing boom

In the aftermath of the financial crisis, low interest rates and strict capital requirements combined to make servicing a losing proposition for many banks. The sharp glare of regulators didn’t help either, as banks and nonbanks navigated the already thankless waters of servicing with a new target on their backs. But all that changed abruptly in the fourth quarter of 2016 with the one-two punch of a Trump win and a rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

Feature

Servicing under Trump's administration

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 Servicing
Singling out the law that created the CFPB generated a backlash from Congressional Democrats, but it remains to be seen what Democrats can do to stop the Trump juggernaut. See what Mike Jones of Navigant advises servicers to do in this uncertain environment.