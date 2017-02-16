Investments

Freddie Mac profits again on higher g-fees, smart market plays

Five years of profit

February 16, 2017
Jacob Gaffney
Freddie Mac

The government-sponsored enterprise Freddie Mac enjoyed its fifth-straight year of profits and, this morning, announced the return of nearly $106 billion to taxpayers.

For the full year, Freddie earned $14.4 billion of net interest income, down 4% from 2015.

The GSE's expected revenue declines in the investments portfolio were largely offset by higher single-family guarantee fee income.

That g-fee income helped drive nearly $3.9 billion ($4.8 in net income) in fourth-quarter income, compared to $2.3 billion in the third quarter.

G-fee 2016

This also includes $2.3 billion of market-related gains, primarily driven by a significant increase in longer-term interest rates during the quarter.

“Our single-family business continues to grow, and we were once again the nation’s leading multifamily lender,” CEO Donald Layton said. “We have the best overall credit quality in nearly a decade.”

“Additionally, we are the leading innovator in credit risk transfer and the efficient reduction of legacy assets – enabling us to systematically reduce taxpayer exposure to mortgage risks,” he added. “Alongside these improvements, we are more effectively delivering on our community mission each year – with new products and programs which increase access to credit for more homebuyers and which fund affordable rental housing across the nation.”

According to the earnings statement, Freddie’s post-2008 portfolio, which excludes HARP and other relief refinance loans, grew to 73% of the credit guarantee portfolio, from 66% in 2015.

Mortgage purchase volume is up 12% from 2015, at $393 billion, driven by higher refinance volume in the continued low-interest-rate environment.

Serious delinquency rate is also the lowest since June 2008.

Guarantee fee income, primarily from the company’s multifamily business, was $513 million for the full-year 2016 and $146 million for the fourth quarter of 2016, an increase of $144 million and $13 million from the full year 2015 and the third quarter of 2016, respectively.

Jacob-gaffney
Jacob Gaffney is the Editor-in-Chief of HousingWire and HousingWire.com. He previously covered securitization for Reuters and Source Media in London before returning to the United States in 2009. While in Europe for nearly a decade, he covered bank loans and the high yield market, in addition to commercial paper, student loan, auto and credit card space(s). At HousingWire, he began focusing his journalism on all aspects of the housing and mortgage markets.

