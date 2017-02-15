Investments Lending Real Estate Servicing Valuations

Senate Republicans unveil bill to rein in CFPB spending

Want agency brought under Congressional appropriation process

February 15, 2017
Ben Lane
KEYWORDS CFPB Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Senate Senate Republicans
government

The sharks swimming around the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau now appear to smell blood in the water.

On Tuesday, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, introduced a bill that would abolish the CFPB. The bill comes on the heels of rumors that a Republican-led effort is about to be undertaken in the House of Representatives that would drastically reform the CFPB.

But those who defend the CFPB now have another battle to wage, as several Senate Republicans, Cruz included, unveiled another bill this week that would give Congress oversight of the CFPB.

The bill, called the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Accountability Act of 2017, would bring the CFPB under the Congressional appropriations process.

Currently, the CFPB operates as an independent agency within the government and draws its funding from the Federal Reserve. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Accountability Act of 2017 would change that.

Joining Cruz in introducing the bill were Sens. John Barrasso, R-Wyoming; John Boozman, R-Arkansas; Steve Daines, R-Montana; Mike Enzi, R-Wyoming; Joni Ernst, R-Iowa; John Hoeven, R-North Dakota; Johnny Isakson, R-Georgia; Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin; John Kennedy, R-Louisiana; Mike Lee, R-Utah; Rand Paul, R-Kentucy; David Perdue, R- Georgia; Marco Rubio, R-Florida; and Thom Tillis, R-North Carolina.

“Ever since the disastrous Dodd-Frank financial regulation law spawned the CFPB, we have witnessed a rogue agency more focused on expanding its power than protecting the public,” Perdue said.

“Even the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals agrees the CFPB is ripe for abuse and its current structure is unconstitutional,” Perdue continued. “It is clear, the CFPB should be subject to more Congressional oversight so we know what they are doing and how they are using all the personal financial information they collect on American consumers.”

Isakson said that the current political climate is a sign that Americans want to see changes at the CFPB.

“The American people have spoken, and they want more choices, less government control and an end to runaway bureaucracy,” Isakson. “I am proud to support efforts to rein in the excessive power of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and make it accountable to Congress and the American people.”

Reprints

Related Articles

Senate Republicans unveil bill to replace CFPB director with committee

Ted Cruz introduces bill to abolish CFPB

House Financial Services Committee approves bill to rein in CFPB budget

Headshot-for-hw-31
Ben Lane is the Senior Financial Reporter for HousingWire. In this role, he helps set a leading pace for news coverage spanning the issues driving the U.S. housing economy. Previously, he worked for TownSquareBuzz, a hyper-local news service. He is a graduate of University of North Texas. Follow Ben on Twitter at @BenLaneHW.

Recent Articles by Ben Lane

"Rocket Mod": The future of mortgage default servicing?

CFPB analyst: We use consumer complaint database as insider guide for exams

Ted Cruz introduces bill to abolish CFPB

Better Mortgage raises $15 million to fund expansion

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
February 2017

Mortgage servicing boom

In the aftermath of the financial crisis, low interest rates and strict capital requirements combined to make servicing a losing proposition for many banks. The sharp glare of regulators didn’t help either, as banks and nonbanks navigated the already thankless waters of servicing with a new target on their backs. But all that changed abruptly in the fourth quarter of 2016 with the one-two punch of a Trump win and a rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

Feature

Servicing under Trump's administration

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 Servicing
Singling out the law that created the CFPB generated a backlash from Congressional Democrats, but it remains to be seen what Democrats can do to stop the Trump juggernaut. See what Mike Jones of Navigant advises servicers to do in this uncertain environment.