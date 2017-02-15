Real Estate Valuations

Top 10 most toxic zip codes for homeowners

25% of homes located in high-risk zip codes

February 15, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
The third annual Environmental Hazards Housing Risk Index from ATTOM Data Solutions, a fused property database, finds about 25% of single-family homes and condos in areas analyzed are located in high-risk zip codes.

Indeed, single-family homes and condos in high-risk zip codes totaled 17.3 million and came to an estimated value of $4.9 million.

“Home values are higher and long-term home price appreciation is stronger in zip codes without a high risk for any of the four environmental hazards analyzed,” ATTOM Senior Vice President Daren Blomquist said. “Corresponding to that is a higher share of homes still seriously underwater in the zip codes with a high risk of at least one environmental hazard, indicating those areas have not regained as much of the home value lost during the downturn.”

The 8,642 zip codes analyzed were put on a scale dividing them into give categories of risk: Very low, low, moderate, high and very high for each of the four environmental hazards; these are superfunds, brownfields, polluters and/or poor air quality.

The report showed the highest-risk brownfield zip codes posted the highest share of underwater homes and the weakest home price appreciation. The zip codes at high risk of superfund showed the highest foreclosure rates. The higher the polluter risk, the less home price gains a zip code saw, and those with high risk air quality showed weak long-term price appreciation.

Here are the top ten most dangerous zip codes, with the highest possible score of 1,000 and each hazard making up 25% of the total score:

10. 33619 – Tampa, Florida

floridaRisk Index: 285

The median home price sits at $88,000 with a five-year home price acceleration of 104.7%. The average seller gained 23.9% on their home sale. About 27.5% of homeowners are seriously underwater with a foreclosure rate of 1.4%.

9. 19526 – Hamburg, Pennsylvania

Risk Index: 287

The median home price sits at $148,250 with a five-year home price acceleration of 15.3%. The average seller gained 33% on their home sale. About 9.6% of homeowners are seriously underwater with a foreclosure rate of 0.7%.

8. 91752 – Mira Loma, California

Risk Index: 291

The median home price sits at $425,000 with a five-year home price acceleration of 70.3%. The average seller gained 54.5% on their home sale. About 3.4% of homeowners are seriously underwater with a foreclosure rate of 0.3%.

7. 63133 – Saint Louis, MissouriMissouri

Risk Index: 291

The median home price sits at $17,000 with a five-year home price acceleration of -2.9%. The average seller gained -55% on their home sale. About 45.4% of homeowners are seriously underwater with a foreclosure rate of 0.2%.

6. 14303 – Niagara Falls, New York

Risk Index: 294

The median home price sits at $27,750 with a five-year home price acceleration of -0.9%. The average seller gained 13.3% on their home sale. About 10.8% of homeowners are seriously underwater with a foreclosure rate of 0.2%.

5. 93725 – Fresno, California

Risk Index: 339

The median home price sits at $158,000 with a five-year home price acceleration of 58%. The average seller gained 37.4% on their home sale. About 16.2% of homeowners are seriously underwater with a foreclosure rate of 0.4%.

4. 90670 – Santa Fe Springs, California

Risk Index: 356

The median home price sits at $435,000 with a five-year home price acceleration of 52.6%. The average seller gained 36.4% on their home sale. About 3.4% of homeowners are seriously underwater with a foreclosure rate of 0.5%.

3. 21226 – Curtis Bay, Maryland

Risk Index: 380

The median home price sits at $153,822 with a five-year home price acceleration of 2.5%. The average seller gained 3.4% on their home sale. About 14.4% of homeowners are seriously underwater with a foreclosure rate of 0.7%.

2. 92408 – San Bernardino, California

Risk Index: 400

The median home price sits at $197,500 with a five-year home price acceleration of 105.7%. The average seller gained 36.2% on their home sale. About 13.3% of homeowners are seriously underwater with a foreclosure rate of 0.6%.

1. 80216 – Denver, ColoradoColorado

Risk Index: 455

The median home price sits at $227,609 with a five-year home price acceleration of 250.2%. The average seller gained 75.1% on their home sale. About 4.9% of homeowners are seriously underwater with a foreclosure rate of 0.2%.

