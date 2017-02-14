People Movers Real Estate

OrangeGrid changes up leadership team with four new hires

What new executives bring to the team

February 14, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
FitchOrangeGrid, which implements software solutions for businesses in any market or industry, made several changes to its executive team with four new hires.

These hires include Adam Fitch [top left] as chief marketing officer, Brian Johns [top right] as senior vice Johnspresident of business development, Chet Barr [bottom left] as director of information technology and Bradley Sweetser [bottom right] as the company’s financial controller.

Fitch previously served as chief marketing officer for Albertelli Law. Before that, he led marketing and business development efforts of ALAW subsidiaries such as PREO Auction, PREO Mortgage, Brightline National Title, U.S. Legal Pubs and the company’s real estate law firm.

Industry veteran Johns served in several executive-level positions including division manager at North American National Title Solutions and vice president of major accounts for First American Title Insurance. Johns also brings experience in technology management from Barrhis time as director of information technology for Fidelity National Financial, where he worked for 10 years.

As director of information technology, Barr brings experience in operational and compliance management. Previously he served in the financial services technology sector with companies such as Wells Fargo, AmirQuest, Citi and Equator. His most recent Bradposition was vice president of shared security and compliance information technology at RES.NeET.

The company appointed Sweetser as accounting and finance controller following his most recent assignment as senior auditor at Deloitte.

Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

