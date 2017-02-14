OrangeGrid changes up leadership team with four new hires

OrangeGrid, which implements software solutions for businesses in any market or industry, made several changes to its executive team with four new hires.

These hires include Adam Fitch [top left] as chief marketing officer, Brian Johns [top right] as senior vice president of business development, Chet Barr [bottom left] as director of information technology and Bradley Sweetser [bottom right] as the company’s financial controller.

Fitch previously served as chief marketing officer for Albertelli Law. Before that, he led marketing and business development efforts of ALAW subsidiaries such as PREO Auction, PREO Mortgage, Brightline National Title, U.S. Legal Pubs and the company’s real estate law firm.

Industry veteran Johns served in several executive-level positions including division manager at North American National Title Solutions and vice president of major accounts for First American Title Insurance. Johns also brings experience in technology management from his time as director of information technology for Fidelity National Financial, where he worked for 10 years.

As director of information technology, Barr brings experience in operational and compliance management. Previously he served in the financial services technology sector with companies such as Wells Fargo, AmirQuest, Citi and Equator. His most recent position was vice president of shared security and compliance information technology at RES.NeET.

The company appointed Sweetser as accounting and finance controller following his most recent assignment as senior auditor at Deloitte.