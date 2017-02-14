Lending The Ticker

HomeBridge completes purchase of operating assets of Prospect Mortgage

Adds 500 mortgage loan originators from Prospect

February 14, 2017
Brena Swanson
KEYWORDS HomeBridge HomeBridge Financial Services Mortgage acquisition Prospect Holding Company Prospect Mortgage
Money

HomeBridge Financial Services, a national independent mortgage lender based in Iselin, New Jersey, officially completed the purchase of the operating assets of Prospect Mortgage from Prospect Holding Company.

The move, according to HomeBridge, makes it “one of the largest nonbank mortgage lenders in the country, with retail branches nationwide and two wholesale divisions, REMN Wholesale and HomeBridge Wholesale.” The purchase also added approximately 500 mortgage loan originators from Prospect, responsible for $8.4 billion in loan production in 2016.

And on top of the added originators, HomeBridge’s retail footprint now includes more than 250 branch locations in 35 states.

“Through the acquisition, we now have improved access to capital while remaining the entrepreneurial and nimble mortgage lender the industry knows us as,” said HomeBridge CEO Peter Norden.

Under the agreement, HomeBridge President Joel Katz and Chief Operating Officer Joe Sheridan will continue to lead the business. Also, Michael Williams, Prospect's chairman and CEO, will remain with HomeBridge in an advisory role for the immediate future.

The purchase was first announced in November 2016 and came shortly after predictions from the Mortgage Bankers Association estimated that mortgage acquisitions would be increasing. 

 

Reprints

Related Articles

HomeBridge buys operating assets of Prospect Mortgage

Prospect Mortgage acquires assets of CapWest Mortgage

Planet Home Lending acquires HomeBridge Funding

Headshot
Brena Swanson is the Digital Reporter for HousingWire.com, providing expert coverage on Millennials, lending and housing. Brena joined the HousingWire news team in February 2013, also serving in the roles of Reporter and Content Specialist. Brena graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. Follow Brena on twitter at @BrenaSwanson.

Recent Articles by Brena Swanson

Second time a charm? Democrats again defend CFPB in battle with PHH

Quicken Loans begins long journey with DOJ over FHA violation charges

It's confirmed: CFPB doesn't need to follow Trump's executive order on regulations

Jury awards VHT $8.32M in battle with Zillow

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
February 2017

Mortgage servicing boom

In the aftermath of the financial crisis, low interest rates and strict capital requirements combined to make servicing a losing proposition for many banks. The sharp glare of regulators didn’t help either, as banks and nonbanks navigated the already thankless waters of servicing with a new target on their backs. But all that changed abruptly in the fourth quarter of 2016 with the one-two punch of a Trump win and a rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

Feature

Servicing under Trump's administration

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 Servicing
Singling out the law that created the CFPB generated a backlash from Congressional Democrats, but it remains to be seen what Democrats can do to stop the Trump juggernaut. See what Mike Jones of Navigant advises servicers to do in this uncertain environment.