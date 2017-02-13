Lending Real Estate

End of an era: Trulia co-founder Pete Flint leaving Zillow Group board

Served as Trulia’s CEO from June 2005 until March 2015

February 13, 2017
Ben Lane
KEYWORDS online real estate online real estate listings Pete Flint Trulia Zillow Zillow Group
meeting table

In a matter of months, Pete Flint’s only direct connection with the online real estate pioneer he helped found will be the stock he owns in the company that was once his fiercest competitor.

Back in 2005, Sami Inkinen and Pete Flint founded Trulia, which would soon become one of the premier sites in online real estate. Ten years into the company’s existence, Trulia was acquired by Zillow, in a move that combined the two former rivals.

The acquisition ended up costing Zillow $2.5 billion and led to the founding of the Zillow Group, which now includes the brands Zillow, Trulia, StreetEasy, HotPads, and Naked Apartments.

As part of the deal, Flint, who served chairman of Trulia’s board of directors from June 2005 through February 2015 and as Trulia’s chief executive officer from June 2005 until March 2015, joined the Zillow Group board of directors.

But soon, Flint will be stepping down from Zillow Group’s board, leaving behind the company he and Inkinen founded nearly 12 years ago.

Zillow Group quietly made the announcement about the end of Flint’s tenure with the company in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The filing is focused on the addition of April Underwood, who currently serves as vice president of product at Slack, to the company’s board.

But under that section, the company discloses the details of Flint’s departure from the board – in five brief sentences .

According to the SEC filing, Flint told the Zillow Group board earlier this month that he does not plan to stand for re-election to the board when his current term ends later this year.

The filing states that Flint’s term on the board expires at the company’s 2017 shareholder meeting. The dates of that meeting have not yet been announced, but for reference, Zillow Group’s 2016 shareholder meeting took place in June.

The filing also states that Flint’s departure is voluntary, adding that Flint said that his stepping down is “not due to any disagreement with the company on any matter relating to the company’s operations, policies, or practices.”

The section on Flint concludes: “The board expresses its sincere appreciation for Mr. Flint’s service to the company and the valuable contributions he has made to the company’s success.

The section on Underwood is far more detailed.

Before joining Slack, a messaging platform, in 2015, Underwood served as the director of product at Twitter, a post she held for five years.

Earlier in her career, Underwood held positions at Google, Travelocity, and Intel.

In an accompanying release, Zillow Group co-founder and executive chairman, Rich Barton, said that the company is pleased to add Underwood to its board.

“April is widely recognized as an outstanding leader in the technology community," Barton said.

“Her extensive experience and unique perspective in technology product development, engineering, innovation and consumer engagement, as well as her deep understanding of the mobile and internet industries, will be a significant asset to Zillow Group's board of directors,” Barton added. “We are thrilled that she has agreed to join and I look forward to her contributions toward Zillow Group's long-term success.”

According to the SEC filing and the release, Underwood is joining Zillow Group’s board immediately.

“I have long been inspired by Zillow Group's mission to build the largest, most trusted and vibrant home-related marketplace in the world. I am honored to join the board of directors," Underwood said. “Zillow Group's people, culture, brands and partnerships are impressive and I look forward to working closely with Rich, Spencer (Rascoff) and the other board members to help support the company's continued success.”

Reprints

Related Articles

It's official: Zillow now owns Trulia

Zillow Group launches legal fight to keep ListHub listings on Trulia

The future of Zillow and Trulia is here

Headshot-for-hw-31
Ben Lane is the Senior Financial Reporter for HousingWire. In this role, he helps set a leading pace for news coverage spanning the issues driving the U.S. housing economy. Previously, he worked for TownSquareBuzz, a hyper-local news service. He is a graduate of University of North Texas. Follow Ben on Twitter at @BenLaneHW.

Recent Articles by Ben Lane

It's official: Steven Mnuchin sworn in as Treasury Secretary

Regulators deny JPMorgan Chase, Redwood Trust securitization innovation

Monday Morning Cup of Coffee: An "inside" look at Gary Cohn's role in Trump administration

Urban Institute: Where have all the borrowers gone?

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
February 2017

Mortgage servicing boom

In the aftermath of the financial crisis, low interest rates and strict capital requirements combined to make servicing a losing proposition for many banks. The sharp glare of regulators didn’t help either, as banks and nonbanks navigated the already thankless waters of servicing with a new target on their backs. But all that changed abruptly in the fourth quarter of 2016 with the one-two punch of a Trump win and a rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

Feature

Servicing under Trump's administration

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 Servicing
Singling out the law that created the CFPB generated a backlash from Congressional Democrats, but it remains to be seen what Democrats can do to stop the Trump juggernaut. See what Mike Jones of Navigant advises servicers to do in this uncertain environment.