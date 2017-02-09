Ellie Mae adds John Abel as senior vice president, chief information officer

Lending People Movers The Ticker

February 9, 2017
Ben Lane
Fresh off another strong quarter and year, Ellie Mae is adding a seasoned executive to its ranks to oversee the company’s internal information technology and systems.

Ellie Mae announced recently that John Abel will be joining the company as senior vice president and chief information officer.

In this role, Abel will also “partner with business units to propose, plan and implement enterprise IT systems to align Ellie Mae’s technology vision with business strategy in support of business operations,” the company said in a release.

Abel joins Ellie Mae from Hitachi Data Systems, where he served as senior vice president of IT. In this role, Abel helped the company transform from a hardware-selling company to enable growth in cloud-based software and solutions.

Abel brings more than 20 years of technology experience to Ellie Mae. Earlier in his career, Abel held roles at Symantec, JDS UniphaseKPMG Consulting, and British Nuclear Fuels.

“John’s strong leadership will be an asset to Ellie Mae as we streamline and scale our enterprise systems to support our growth and transformation as a platform company,” Peter Hirsch, Ellie Mae’s executive vice president of technology and operations, said. “John will drive the evolution of our systems and technologies and will be responsible for establishing our vision and roadmap to ensure Ellie Mae’s success for years to come.”

Abel said that he is excited to join Ellie Mae and guide it through its next phase.

“As Ellie Mae transforms to a cloud-based platform company, it is a perfect time to build and deploy a comprehensive internal IT strategy to keep pace with our external growth trajectory,” Abel said. “I look forward to working alongside this great team to run our systems to help us scale to the next level while providing a comprehensive lending platform to benefit the entire mortgage lending industry.”

