Lending The Ticker

Here’s the easiest way for Trump to fire CFPB Director Cordray

Would only need to issue one order

February 8, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS CFPB Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Donald Trump PHH Richard Cordray
CFPB

The battle remains hot for the job of Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Richard Cordray, and President Donald Trump may have a very simple way to fire him.

And calls to fire Cordray only strengthened after Trump signed an executive order last Friday to roll back the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform Act.

The problem is, Trump can fire the CFPB director for cause, but he seems unlikely to go quietly, causing some of the president’s advisors to say it might be easier to live with Cordray until his term expires in July 2018, according to an article by Thomas Boyd, former U.S. assistant attorney general, for The Wall Street Journal.

Back in October 2016, PHH won a landmark victory against the CFPB after the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit shockingly handed an earth-shattering victory to PHH, declaring the CFPB’s leadership structure unconstitutional and vacating a $103 million fine against PHH.

The move quickly escalated the viability of Corday getting kicked out office, following continuous talks from the House Financial Services Committee on the lack of accountability at the bureau.

The CFPB, however, isn’t going down without a fight. Shortly thereafter in November 2015, the CFPB filed for an en banc review with the D.C. Court of Appeals, meaning that it wants the entire court to hear the case, rather than the three judges who ruled on the case in October.

If the CFPB wins the appeals case, the president would not be able to fire the director at-will, and would need a cause. If the agency loses the case, however, the director would answer directly to the president.

But there is a way for Trump to easily fire Cordray, and he would only need to issue one order, according to the article from WSJ. Trump could order Cordray to withdraw the appeal.

From the article:

The Constitution vests all executive authority in the president. There is no fourth branch of government to house truly “independent” agencies. If the president were to instruct Mr. Cordray to abandon his appeal, that order would seem to be perfectly appropriate—and constitutional. Moreover, the Dodd-Frank Act specifically requires that the CFPB coordinate with the Justice Department on litigation. The bureau must also seek the attorney general’s consent before representing itself before the Supreme Court.

Ordering Mr. Cordray to drop the appeal would put him in a quandary. If he complies, the opinion from last fall becomes law, and he may be fired “at will.” If he refuses, then he may be fired for directly challenging a presidential order.

Source: WSJ
Reprints

Related Articles

CFPB Director Cordray: We will continue enforcing existing rules

Civil rights groups stand behind CFPB director Cordray

Senate Democrats to Trump: Do not fire CFPB director, you've been warned

Me-small
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

Ellie Mae: Millennial women more likely to leverage FHA loans

Seattle cuts ties with Wells Fargo over controversial oil pipeline, etc.

Housing shortage and high home prices hit these 10 markets hardest

Housing confidence takes a turn, ends 5-month decline

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
February 2017

Mortgage servicing boom

In the aftermath of the financial crisis, low interest rates and strict capital requirements combined to make servicing a losing proposition for many banks. The sharp glare of regulators didn’t help either, as banks and nonbanks navigated the already thankless waters of servicing with a new target on their backs. But all that changed abruptly in the fourth quarter of 2016 with the one-two punch of a Trump win and a rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

Feature

Servicing under Trump's administration

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 Servicing
Singling out the law that created the CFPB generated a backlash from Congressional Democrats, but it remains to be seen what Democrats can do to stop the Trump juggernaut. See what Mike Jones of Navigant advises servicers to do in this uncertain environment.