Renters Warehouse, 5 Arch Funding team up to target rental property investors

Renters Warehouse clients will get special financing rate

February 8, 2017
Ben Lane
Aiming to capitalize on the growing single-family rental market, Renters Warehouse, a property management company that specializes in managing rental houses, announced Wednesday that it is partnering with 5 Arch Funding to offer increased funding options for rental property investors.

According to information provided by Renters Warehouse, 5 Arch Funding, a private mortgage company for residential real estate investors, offers “fast and flexible” access to funding for use to buy and/or repair single-family homes to be used as rental properties.

Through the partnership, 5 Arch Funding will offer Renters Warehouse clients a “special financing rate” for investing in rental properties, the companies said.

“We are making a more concerted effort to support and inspire our current clients with the tools, resources and trusted partners to grow their portfolio,” Kevin Ortner, CEO of Renters Warehouse, said.

“5 Arch Funding provides the robust level of customer service and exceptional value that our everyday homeowners and investors have come to expect from Renters Warehouse, so naturally we felt there was a great fit here.” Ornter added. “We’re excited to offer 5 Arch Funding as one of our preferred lending partners.”

Gene Clark, the president of 5 Arch Funding, said the deal provides a sense of security for investors.

“At 5 Arch Funding, we put the borrower in the center of our business, providing flexible lending products through a hassle-free, personalized rental property loan process,” Clark said.

“They also deserve the best in property management once they have made the decision to invest,” Clark continued. “Partnering with an industry leader like Renters Warehouse will make the decision to invest in residential properties even easier, and it will allow our clients to reap the benefits of property investment with no hassles.”

Ben Lane is the Senior Financial Reporter for HousingWire.

