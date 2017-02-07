Investments Lending The Ticker

Navy Federal Credit Union, Freddie Mac target investors with 5/5 ARM

Plan to establish a “new and liquid market”

February 7, 2017
Ben Lane
KEYWORDS 5/5 ARM Adjustable-rate mortgage ARM ARMs Freddie Mac Navy Federal Navy Federal Credit Union
house down payment

Navy Federal Credit Union announced Tuesday that it is partnering with Freddie Mac to offer a 5/5 adjustable-rate mortgage to large institutional investors.

According to Navy Federal, the 5/5 ARM has a “history of growth and stability” with the credit union, and plans to grow the product moving forward.

And to do so, it is targeting large institutional investors with Freddie Mac’s backing, as the government-sponsored enterprise will pool the loans in mortgage-backed securities.

“This is the first time a product popular among credit unions and securitized by Freddie Mac is being marketed to large institutional investors with the direct intent of establishing a new and liquid market,” Pete Amstutz, Navy Federal’s assistant vice president, secondary marketing, said.

“This is a unique opportunity both for us at the credit union and for investors, because it comes from some of the best borrowers of any financial institution: the military and their families,” Amstutz continued.

“The 5/5 ARM is for lenders that know and understand their borrowers very well and believe in their underlying credit quality. Borrowers gravitate toward this type of ARM because they are less exposed to interest rate swings,” Amstutz added. “Navy Federal has a reputation for having some of the lowest mortgage interest rates and we know our members very well - the combination is a natural fit.”

Chris Boyle, Freddie Mac’s single-family senior vice president of sales and relationship management, said the GSE is “delighted” to work with Navy Federal on the program.

“This transaction allows Navy Federal to offer the product to additional members in the future and helps us fulfill our mission to provide liquidity to the U.S. mortgage market,” Boyle said.

Reprints

Related Articles

Bond investors concerned about Freddie Mac "Deep MI" credit risk-sharing program

Freddie Mac: Hybrid ARMs are “hot”

Freddie Mac makes more loan information available to risk-sharing deal investors

Headshot-for-hw-31
Ben Lane is the Senior Financial Reporter for HousingWire. In this role, he helps set a leading pace for news coverage spanning the issues driving the U.S. housing economy. Previously, he worked for TownSquareBuzz, a hyper-local news service. He is a graduate of University of North Texas. Follow Ben on Twitter at @BenLaneHW.

Recent Articles by Ben Lane

Zillow just reported its best year ever, in nearly every way

Why investors could see a $100 billion windfall from Dodd-Frank reform efforts

FBR: We're bullish on Flagstar-Stearns Lending correspondent lending deal

Stearns Lending sells delegated correspondent lending business to Flagstar

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
February 2017

Mortgage servicing boom

In the aftermath of the financial crisis, low interest rates and strict capital requirements combined to make servicing a losing proposition for many banks. The sharp glare of regulators didn’t help either, as banks and nonbanks navigated the already thankless waters of servicing with a new target on their backs. But all that changed abruptly in the fourth quarter of 2016 with the one-two punch of a Trump win and a rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

Feature

Servicing under Trump's administration

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 Servicing
Singling out the law that created the CFPB generated a backlash from Congressional Democrats, but it remains to be seen what Democrats can do to stop the Trump juggernaut. See what Mike Jones of Navigant advises servicers to do in this uncertain environment.