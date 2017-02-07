Lending Real Estate The Ticker

Will debt-free college education in San Francisco aid homeownership?

City College is now free, but is that a relief?

February 7, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS City College Free Tuition Proposition M San Francisco Transfer tax
piggy bank

City College in San Francisco announced it will now be free of charge to all the city’s residents, according to an article by Nanette Asimov for San Francisco Chronicle.

The free tuition will begin in the fall for residents who have lived in the city for at least a year. The city will pay out $5.4 million a year to buy out the tuition of $46 per credit hour, the article states.

From the article:

The city’s contribution will also provide $250 a semester to full-time, low-income students who already receive a state-funded fee waiver. They will be able to use the money to pay for books, transportation, school supplies and health fees. Part-time students with fee waivers will get $100 a semester for the same purpose.

San Francisco voters approved this in November by voting for Proposition W, which enacts a transfer tax on properties selling for at least $5 million, the article states.

This free tuition comes at a time when Millennials are losing hope in homeownership as part of the American dream. And, among Millennials, student debt is one of the major barriers to homeownership.

Back in July, the National Association of Realtors explained Millennials with student debt are not interested in buying a home. Another survey from NAR shows that Millennials with student debt struggle to save up for a down payment.

So, is this the first step in the right direction for encouraging Millennial homeownership, or will the increased transfer tax on properties over $5 million prove to only further decrease affordability in the San Francisco market?

Please answer in the message board below.

Source: San Francisco Chronicle
Reprints

Related Articles

Ballot propositions for affordable housing in San Francisco battle it out

San Francisco voters face 17 ballot measures for affordable housing

[Video] Here’s how student loans hold back homeownership

Me-small
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

Housing confidence takes a turn, ends 5-month decline

CoreLogic: Home prices jump 7% in December

Here’s why Blacks should buy homes during the Trump administration

5 metros with new home price peaks in 2016

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
February 2017

Mortgage servicing boom

In the aftermath of the financial crisis, low interest rates and strict capital requirements combined to make servicing a losing proposition for many banks. The sharp glare of regulators didn’t help either, as banks and nonbanks navigated the already thankless waters of servicing with a new target on their backs. But all that changed abruptly in the fourth quarter of 2016 with the one-two punch of a Trump win and a rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

Feature

Servicing under Trump's administration

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 Servicing
Singling out the law that created the CFPB generated a backlash from Congressional Democrats, but it remains to be seen what Democrats can do to stop the Trump juggernaut. See what Mike Jones of Navigant advises servicers to do in this uncertain environment.