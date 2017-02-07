Investments Lending Real Estate The Ticker

Here’s why Blacks should buy homes during the Trump administration

AIA Group explains how African Americans can prosper

February 7, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
One expert explains why African Americans should purchase property now under President Donald Trump’s administration as a means to generate wealth.

AIA Group Chairman, and capital markets investor, Shawn Baldwin, explains that real estate investment is one of the best ways to accumulate wealth, according to an article by Selena Hill for Black Enterprise.

The internationally-renowned investor explained that African Americans should buy homes in urban areas and re-develop them, potentially as rental properties.

From the article:

“For most people, the acquisition of real estate is one of the best ways for them to become wealthier,” he told BE. “For the average person, their wealth is concentrated in their home and non-depreciating assets,”—unlike a car or retail jewelry, which is purchased at a markup and not worth as much as fine jewelry. However, now is a prime time for people of color to invest in urban re-development, which he says will be a primary focus under Trump’s administration. In turn, this will create opportunities for people of color.

“The acquisition of additional real estate can create wealth—mainly because [Trump] will try to make the focus of the development of communities a priority—this is going to create two opportunities: One, to add to your balance sheet, [and] two, to create places where other people of color are going to want to come and live.”

Baldwin explained that investing in property and using it as a stream of revenue is more accessible than a small business loan.

From the article:

He continued, “They’re not going to give us money that they deem is risky. [Banks] are going to want to give a loan that is based on collateral,” he said, adding that 25 percent of all bank activities are commercial real estate based. “Most of the time, the loans that most people of color can get is a home or real estate loan.”

Baldwin added that Ben Carson, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development secretary nominee, will be looking to improve the inner cities, which supports his argument that African Americans should buy real estate in those areas now.

During 2016, African Americans saw a drop in homeownership from 43% to 42.2%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Source: Black Enterprise
Kelsey Ramírez



