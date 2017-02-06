Lending The Ticker

SoFi bets big on Super Bowl overtime commercial and wins

Ad cost less than half of the roughly $5 million going rate

February 6, 2017
Brena Swanson
KEYWORDS Social Finance SoFi Super Bowl
football

The New England Patriots weren’t the only ones to win big in the Super Bowl, as four advertisers who took a bet on overtime ads scored a deal of a lifetime in the advertising world. And one of those lucky four advertisers? Online lender SoFi, also known as Social Finance.

According to an article in The Wall Street Journal by Mike Shields, SoFi was one of at least four advertisers who committed upfront to buy these discounted ads. Hulu, Sprint, and Proactiv were the other three who negotiated for overtime slots.

After making a major play at the Super Bowl last year, SoFi decided to focus more of its time this year on March Madness.

However, it ended up getting extremely lucky when the Super Bowl went into overtime for the first time in history.

From the article:

Before the game, SoFi had inked a deal with Fox to run a Super Bowl ad if--and only if--the matchup went into overtime.

SoFi said the ad option cost less than half of the roughly $5 million that Fox was charging for 30 seconds of commercial time during the game’s four quarters.

The way these deals work is that brands agree to authorize the ad buys, and Fox runs the ads if the game goes into overtime. If overtime never happens, no money ends up changing hands.

As the Patriots began their furious rally in the second half, Chief Operating Officer Joanne Bradford and her team started to realize “this is gonna happen,” she said. They started galvanizing the company’s workforce, including making sure the website had enough server capacity and telling people who man SoFi’s call centers to get into the office.

The article noted that SoFi only started thinking about buying a Super Bowl spot a few weeks ago and produced the ad for less than $10,000.

And it paid off for SoFi. The article stated the ad bet caused traffic to spike 100 times higher than normal.

Check out the full commercial below.

Source: WSJ
Reprints

Related Articles

SoFi's Super Bowl ad only the beginning of major company brand push

SoFi acquisition of Zenbanx marks first step into banking

SoFi officially licensed to lend in New York

Headshot
Brena Swanson is the Digital Reporter for HousingWire.com, providing expert coverage on Millennials, lending and housing. Brena joined the HousingWire news team in February 2013, also serving in the roles of Reporter and Content Specialist. Brena graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. Follow Brena on twitter at @BrenaSwanson.

Recent Articles by Brena Swanson

[Video] Barney Frank: Dodd-Frank financial reform law isn’t restrictive

Ellie Mae releases latest update to Encompass mortgage solution

Fitch adds SoFi to its originator assessment list

VantageScore CEO: 5 facts for clearing credit score misperceptions

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
February 2017

Mortgage servicing boom

In the aftermath of the financial crisis, low interest rates and strict capital requirements combined to make servicing a losing proposition for many banks. The sharp glare of regulators didn’t help either, as banks and nonbanks navigated the already thankless waters of servicing with a new target on their backs. But all that changed abruptly in the fourth quarter of 2016 with the one-two punch of a Trump win and a rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

Feature

Servicing under Trump's administration

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 Servicing
Singling out the law that created the CFPB generated a backlash from Congressional Democrats, but it remains to be seen what Democrats can do to stop the Trump juggernaut. See what Mike Jones of Navigant advises servicers to do in this uncertain environment.