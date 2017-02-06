Investments Lending The Ticker

[Video] Barney Frank: Dodd-Frank financial reform law isn’t restrictive

Is the Dodd-Frank executive order symbolic?

February 6, 2017
Brena Swanson
KEYWORDS Barney Frank Dodd-Frank Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform Act James Pethokoukis
white house

The co-sponsor behind the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform Act told CNBC in an interview on Monday that the controversial law doesn’t actually restrict lending.

Barney Frank, former representative, D-Mass., and James Pethokoukis, American Enterprise Institute fellow, discussed the financial reform law given the heightened talk around the act after President Donald Trump signed an executive order last Friday to roll it back.

The two discussed in the interview, included below, how the act will take effect since Congress has to approve it, asking if the move is simply symbolic.

Pethokoukis referenced a recent comment from Gary Cohn, the White House National Economic Council Director, stating that Dodd-Frank is “crimping business lending.”

“I don’t think that’s true,” said Pethokoukis.

Frank further expanded on this saying, “There’s only one provision in the financial reform law that restricts lending, and it’s one that says please don’t lend money to poor people, or you can’t lend money to poor people, who can’t pay you back for their mortgages.”

“Literally that restriction on that predatory, irresponsible, subprime mortgages is the only lending restriction,” he said.  

Watch the full interview from CNBC below:

Source: CNBC
Reprints

Related Articles

[Video] Morgan Stanley CEO: "Not a fan of getting rid of Dodd-Frank"

[video] Treasury secretary nominee Steve Mnuchin: Undoing Dodd-Frank "top priority"

HW exclusive: What does Barney Frank think of Dodd-Frank now?

Headshot
Brena Swanson is the Digital Reporter for HousingWire.com, providing expert coverage on Millennials, lending and housing. Brena joined the HousingWire news team in February 2013, also serving in the roles of Reporter and Content Specialist. Brena graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. Follow Brena on twitter at @BrenaSwanson.

Recent Articles by Brena Swanson

SoFi bets big on Super Bowl overtime commercial and wins

Ellie Mae releases latest update to Encompass mortgage solution

Fitch adds SoFi to its originator assessment list

VantageScore CEO: 5 facts for clearing credit score misperceptions

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
February 2017

Mortgage servicing boom

In the aftermath of the financial crisis, low interest rates and strict capital requirements combined to make servicing a losing proposition for many banks. The sharp glare of regulators didn’t help either, as banks and nonbanks navigated the already thankless waters of servicing with a new target on their backs. But all that changed abruptly in the fourth quarter of 2016 with the one-two punch of a Trump win and a rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

Feature

Servicing under Trump's administration

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 Servicing
Singling out the law that created the CFPB generated a backlash from Congressional Democrats, but it remains to be seen what Democrats can do to stop the Trump juggernaut. See what Mike Jones of Navigant advises servicers to do in this uncertain environment.