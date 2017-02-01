Kudos: celebrating milestones, launches and awards in the mortgage industry

The Orange County Register named New American Funding No. 1 in its 2016 Top Workplaces Award. This is the fifth consecutive year the company made the list, ranking No. 3 last year. The company also won four awards in the 6th annual Best in Biz Awards for fastest growing company of the year (gold), best place to work (silver), marketing executive of the year (silver) and marketing department of the year (bronze). The Best in Biz Awards are judged by national business and financial journalists.

Nationwide Title Clearing, Inc, celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2016. The company earned recognition as a Tampa Bay Times Top 100 Workplace in 2016 for the fifth time. The company was also named to the Tampa Bay Business Journal 200 Private Companies in 2016.

World Class Realty, based in Hampton Roads, Virginia, surpassed $100 million in sales in 2016, growing to more than 80 licensed agents. The company, a woman, minority, veteran, and LGBT-owned firm, opened four years ago.

Indecomm Global Services demonstrated its new IncomeGenius web-based platform for income calculation and analysis at Digital Mortgage 2016. IncomeGenius offers digitized, standardized and compliant income analysis, including for self-employed borrower loans, and is integrated with self-employment training through Indecomm-Mortgage U.

San Francisco-based Unison Home Ownership Investors, formerly FirstREX, expanded its HomeBuyer program to 13 states with eight lenders, and is targeting eight additional states in 2017. With the HomeBuyer program, Unison puts up part of the down payment and shares in any appreciation when the home sells, giving homebuyers more buying power and eliminating the need for mortgage insurance.

The Mortgage Collaborative, an independent mortgage cooperative, doubled its lender member companies from 40 at the start of 2016 to 85 organizations to close out the year, in addition to almost 60 best-in-class preferred partner companies.

California-based Mountain West Financial, Inc. was named as one of The Press Enterprise’s Top Workplaces of 2016 for a third time. The company, which reached $2 billion in funding in 2016, assisted more than 5,000 homebuyers, many of whom were first-time homeowners.

GIVING BACK

More than 30 employees from Salt Lake City-based Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc. (PRMI) flew to Montego Bay, Jamaica, in December to aid 79 children living at the SOS Children’s Village, an international organization established to protect vulnerable children. PRMI employees, headed by CEO David Zitting, planted fruit trees, shrubs and a garden, painted homes, served food and provided early Christmas gifts to the children and caretakers.

Also in December, Nationwide Title Clearing donated toys and gift cards to The Children’s Home and Toys for Tots. The company also filled up donated cars with presents for Hands Across the Bay, a nonprofit that supports other nonprofits through mentoring, advocacy and support.

