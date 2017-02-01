Superior Home Services manages the entire hazard claim process

SPONSORED CONTENT

THE COMPANY

Superior Home Services is the industry’s leading provider of hazard claim management and property repair management solutions. For more than 32 years, the company has provided flexible and reliable outsourcing solutions that continue to outperform industry metrics and client expectations.

Superior, which is well known for its property repair management solution, now provides a stand-alone hazard claim program as well. This program manages the entire hazard claim process, providing a full insurable damage review of all loans in default, foreclosure and REO.

“While we still provide a valuable resource for FHA servicers, our solutions have grown to include all portfolios, including Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, government, private investor, bank-owned, and investor-owned properties,” said Patrick Nackley, senior vice president of strategic initiatives.

Superior leverages its experience managing hazard claim recoveries to ensure the validity and thoroughness of the scope of damage, confirm all insurable items are included in the claim settlement and memorialize the progress of the claim using its proprietary technology.

The company’s office manages the entire repair process on vacant, damaged FHA properties and ensures the client has a conveyable property, having used the insurance funds to repair.

“By repairing the property with the insurance funds, the servicer avails itself to the recoverable depreciation benefit, and the overhead and profit, that are part of the insurance contract,” Nackley said. “This benefit can only be realized when the property is repaired.”

Superior’s attention to maximizing the depreciation benefit is typical of its proactive approach. The company puts a premium on providing excellent customer service.

“We are fortunate to have one of the most tenured and experienced teams in the industry, which allows us to execute our mission quickly and effectively, reducing cost and risk for our clients,” said Ruth Delgado, vice president of global operations.

As the number of properties in default has normalized, mortgage servicers and real estate investors have the opportunity to review their service provider relationships and make decisions that are more reflective of quality performance instead of quantity.

“Superior has always engineered our solutions to provide real client value instead of adding products just to be a ‘one-stop shop,” Delgado said.

In 2017, the company will continue to develop processes that comply with the myriad of state and federal regulations that govern default management. “We continue to focus on providing transparency: to ensure that our clients have access to real-time information regarding each file and that internal processes are in full compliance with local, state, and national laws and regulations,” Nackley said.

THE EXECUTIVES

Patrick Nackley, SVP, Strategic Initiatives

Patrick Nackley joined Superior in 2007 as corporate counsel, and has managed several strategic initiatives and business units within the company. His current role includes oversight, process efficiency and the development of long-term relationships with existing and prospective clients. He continues to manage the legal department.

Ruth Delgado, VP, Global Operations

Ruth Delgado manages field vendors and remediation, hazard claim resolution, data management and risk. Previously, Delgado served as vice president, default servicing and asset management for Wells Fargo for 14 years.

Thomas Vaughn, Director, Marketing and Business Development

Thomas Vaughn joined Superior in 2016. His primary responsibility is establishing and nurturing key relationships with existing and prospective clients. Vaughn has more than 27 years of sales and operations management experience. Prior to joining Superior, he served as vice president for Selene Finance.