RES.NET helps clients tackle operational challenges

SPONSORED CONTENT

THE COMPANY

Based in California, RES.NET provides the mortgage banking industry with a suite of services including portals for REO, loss mitigation and valuations. The company’s newest offering, PropertyCure Data Portal, provides clients with the tools to tackle challenges in the more niche segments of the industry.

PropertyCure is designed to give RES.NET’s customers the power to address operational challenges in areas that are not currently benefiting from centralized technology.

The portal’s intuitive dashboard provides additional oversight by allowing users to track foreclosures, GSE files, and multiple investor portfolios.

Through PropertyCure, servicers gain the ability to oversee property preservation vendors as they address servicing errors, violations, utilities, bids, and property registration, not to mention additional trackable processes including claims and inspections.

With configurable checklists that can be attached to each process and configured by investor, RES.NET’s PropertyCure Data Portal ensures maximum oversight on every file.

RES.NET has a reputation as a technology provider that was built by industry professionals. Last year the company released its Deed In Lieu solution, and with PropertyCure they continue to work towards providing a complete end to end technology solution.

RES.NET’s system architecture is designed to allow the company to quickly expand into new areas as the needs of the market change, and the company looks forward to working together with future partners to determine which areas the portal will address next.

Following founder and CEO Keith Guenther’s lead, RES.NET provides customers with not only the best products, but also superior support. The RES.NET staff places customer service as a top priority and goes out of the way to cater to the specific needs of each customer.

“Clients know that when they partner with us, they are receiving more than just a technology solution. They are also gaining the assistance of our experienced customer service team,” Guenther said.

“Our staff offers support that ranges from vendor support to dedicated account managers who can assist each customer as they augment the system to meet their individual needs.”

As RES.NET heads into 2017, the company is looking forward to expanding the PropertyCure Data Portal into new areas.

“Too often, we see segments of loan servicing that are still being tracked through a cumbersome series of spreadsheets where errors are bound to occur,” Guenther said.

“We firmly believe that supporting our customers at every turn, including niche segments, is vital to providing a comprehensive suite of services.”

THE EXECUTIVES

Keith Guenther, Founder and CEO

Keith Guenther, who established the company in 1992, first entered the real estate market in the 1980s as an agent and also held executive-level positions at Tarbell. Bringing nearly 30 years of real estate and business experience to the company, Guenther is focused on building steady growth for USRES by identifying and fostering key relationships. Guenther views the experience and dedication of his entire staff as the key to USRES’ longtime success.

Angela Hurst, SVP, Business Development

Angela Hurst is responsible for managing and expanding the company’s existing client relationships. Hurst brings more than 25 years of experience in the mortgage banking, title insurance, and closing services industries to the company. Prior to joining USRES, Hurst was a senior vice president of business development at NDeX, LP, and Barrett Daffin Frappier Turner & Engel, LLP.

Rob Pajon, SVP, Marketing and Product Development

Rob Pajon oversees all marketing and product development initiatives for RES.NET while also overseeing the national sales team. Pajon started his career at USRES, and has worked with all facets of RES.NET business support and project management.