Quality Claims Management offers creative, customized insurance recovery solutions

Quality Claims Management Corp. (Quality) provides insurance recovery solutions, specializing in licensed hazard insurance recovery for servicers, investors and homeowners. Additionally, Quality offers management and support for the entire suite of investor and insurer claims: mortgage insurance claims, FNMA, FHLMC, and all government claim types including FHA, VA, and USDA.

Investor claims represent a growing area of concern for servicers. Government loans constitute a large share of servicers’ delinquent portfolio and are governed by frequently changing regulations.

It is challenging for servicers to keep up with the requirements and most servicers are not familiar with the numerous claim steps to follow to avoid curtailment by FHA or VA.

If servicers wait until claim submission to understand the requirements, it is too late to prevent unnecessary costs or curtailments.

On HUD loans, there are a number of things servicers can do upstream to fix downstream costs. These include ensuring first legal action is not missed, confirming the title is clean, using approved extensions of timelines and keeping HUD’s system updated.

Servicers can also validate that their preservation vendor is maintaining the property and providing accurate reporting, ensure all documentation to support the claim is accessible online to vendors, and adhere to claim filing timeframes.

Some of these may be self-evident, but many are not done consistently.

Quality believes that a better focus on claims at the end of the default life cycle and integrating lessons learned back upstream are crucial to curbing future losses and additional expenses.

For example, if a servicer can expedite conveyance timelines by cleaning up title and ensuring the property is in conveyance condition earlier, they can save months of property preservation costs, personnel expense and property devaluation.

These preventable expenses add millions of dollars annually to severity losses.

Servicers should also provide ongoing feedback to HUD, FHFA and the CFPB, as well as other investors and insurers, to support changes to methodology where it makes sense and saves costs. These savings can ultimately cede back to taxpayers and homeowners.

“We offer creative, customized solutions, understanding that there is space for innovation on the back end of the default timeline,” said Bob Hora, executive consultant for the company.

“Quality can help servicers do more than just ‘stay out of trouble’ with regulators. We can reduce costs and help servicers better understand the relationships between the different internal departments and external vendors after a sale and how to coordinate activities.”

While Quality Claims’ business is growing, it remains committed to maintaining personalized attention to every client at every level of the relationship.

In addition to Quality’s sterling reputation in the industry, it has deep insurance and servicing expertise and a seasoned team. Clients especially appreciate Quality’s full transparency to simplify their vendor audits and scorecard processes.

“Quality’s culture is one of passion and innovation,” Hora said.

“We are very team-oriented and everyone is willing to roll up their sleeves and get the work out the door, and still have time to think of better ways to do things.”

THE EXECUTIVE

Bob Hora, Executive Consultant

Bob Hora is an executive consultant to Quality Claims Management. Hora has more than two decades of executive and operational experience in default management including positions with Wells Fargo, GMAC Mortgage, Homecomings Financial, Fannie Mae and most recently Bank of America. His areas of specialty include: FHA, VA, GSE servicing, loss mitigation, default liquidation management and servicing finance.