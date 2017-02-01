Chronos Solutions streamlines REO asset management for clients

SPONSORED CONTENT

THE COMPANY

In today’s complex mortgage origination and servicing environment, lending companies need a service provider that isn’t afraid to roll up its sleeves and get deeply involved in order to work smarter, leaner and faster. A company that will not only respond to an organization’s unique needs, but also provide dependable, flexible, high-quality and cost-effective solutions that enhance the overall experience for all transaction participants, including customers.

Chronos Solutions is the industry’s one-stop shop for comprehensive, end-to-end solutions that span the mortgage continuum – from application through loan servicing, default and REO disposition. Every product and service Chronos offers is designed to streamline processes, reduce risk and enhance efficiencies, and can be delivered individually or bundled.

Chronos offers complete integrated solutions for the management, marketing and disposition of distressed and REO assets, including comprehensive auction, asset management and disposition services. Through its Trustee Sale Plus program customers are able to leverage the company’s additional services – including Title Curative and Closing, HOA Lien Identification and Resolution and Eviction/Occupied Management services – to increase third-party sales and decrease claims-related losses.

Chronos Solutions’ Asset Disposition services enhance net proceeds by maximizing asset exposure, reducing expenses, ensuring compliance, and expediting the entire process.

The REO Asset Management team works in partnership with its servicer clients, assessing each property individually and providing solid strategies to market and manage its disposition for optimal efficiency and profitability. Chronos oversees the purchase negotiation, recommends an optimal title and closing process, and handles the remittance of funds.

Chronos Solutions takes assets through the REO process with a technology-enhanced process that uses proven models to evaluate and analyze each property, expedite the disposition process and maximize returns.

The REO asset management and disposition solutions are customized to each client’s unique needs and supported by Chronos’ nationwide partner network.

Key components of that network include a cash-for-keys program that generates accurate offers and cost analysis based upon local market, regulations, ordinances and history; a wide range of valuation hybrids to ensure accuracy; eviction management with nationwide large-portfolio experience and full support, including attorney communications; and auction services on RealtyBid.com, the online real estate auction pioneer, moves even the most difficult assets at a record pace.

Since 2001, RealtyBid.com has sold more REO and defaulted properties to real estate investors than any other online service. The web-based auction platform currently has thousands of properties listed for sale, in excess of 200 million total site visitors and delivers real-time reporting for an auction process averaging 53 days or less, from start to finish. RealtyBid.com expedites asset liquidation for leading servicers, HUD and the U.S. Marshals.

Big enough to execute, yet small enough to care, Chronos Solutions delivers the solutions lenders need to succeed in today’s challenging regulatory environment.

THE EXECUTIVES

Matt Slonaker, EVP

Matt Slonaker, has held senior leadership positions in the financial industry for nearly a quarter century. A key member of the company’s executive committee, Slonaker leads Chronos Solutions’ business development, product development and marketing teams. Previously, he held senior level operation and business development positions at Solutionstar, Carrington, EMC Mortgage, Countrywide and others.

Terri Hunter, SVP

Terri Hunter manages Chronos Solutions’ REO product vertical, which provides marketing, management, disposition, title and closing, property stabilization, and lien research and curative services for more than 20 clients, including the Department of Justice and Ginnie Mae. Previously, Hunter, who joined Chronos Solutions in 2013, worked at Ocwen Financial Corp., Indymac Bank in Pasadena and then at OneWest Bank.