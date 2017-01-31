Lending

Senate Democrats boycott Mnuchin and Price, delay confirmation vote

Demand answers to recent media reports

January 31, 2017
Brena Swanson
KEYWORDS Senate nominations Sherrod Brown Steven Mnuchin Tom Price Trump Administration
U.S. Capitol clouds

Democrats on the Senate Finance Committee boycotted the already rescheduled Tuesday meeting to vote on two of President Donald Trump's Cabinet nominees — Steve Mnuchin, as Treasury secretary, and Tom Price, as head the Health and Human Services department — further delaying the vote.

According to an article in Reuters by Susan Cornwell and David Lawder, “At least one Democrat must be present for the committee votes to take place.”

From the article:

Democrats said they were postponing the vote because they wanted more information on Price's stock trades in an Australian medical company and reports that Mnuchin's former bank, OneWest, used automated "robo-signings" of foreclosure documents, which apparently contradicted statements the nominees had made to senators.

Republican Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, called the Democratic boycott "shocking" and "offensive."

"They're going to vote no. They've made that very clear," he said to other Republicans on the committee. "I think they ought to stop posturing and acting like idiots. What's the matter with the other party? Are they that bitter about Donald Trump?"

The tweet below is a quote from Sen. Hatch.

The committee originally planned to meet Monday evening to vote on the confirmation of Mnuchin, but Senate Democrats moved to delay the vote.

Regardless of the delay or any extra information, several top Democrats say they do not plan to support Mnuchin’s nomination, either in the Senate Finance Committee or in the full Senate.

This includes Sen. Mark Warner, D-Virginia, who asked Mnuchin about housing finance reform during Mnuchin’s confirmation hearing, stating on Monday that he will not vote for Mnuchin.

The new controversy behind Mnuchin’s vote stems from a story in The Columbus Dispatch, which claims that Mnuchin lied to the members of the Senate Finance Committee during his testimony when questioned about the foreclosure practices of OneWest Bank, the bank that Mnuchin formerly chaired.

Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, who also sits on the Senate Finance Committee, put out a statement on the boycott saying, him, along with fellow Dems, demand “the nominees provide responses to requests on their business dealings that have remained unanswered and come back before the committee and answer questions about false testimony given to the committee.” 

Reprints

Related Articles

Democrats declare opposition to Mnuchin, delay confirmation vote

Senate to Treasury Secretary Mnuchin: Where do you stand on major housing issues?

Democrats want "victims of Mnuchin foreclosure machine" to testify at Treasury nominee hearing

Headshot
Brena Swanson is the Digital Reporter for HousingWire.com, providing expert coverage on Millennials, lending and housing. Brena joined the HousingWire news team in February 2013, also serving in the roles of Reporter and Content Specialist. Brena graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. Follow Brena on twitter at @BrenaSwanson.

Recent Articles by Brena Swanson

Step one: MBA reveals plans to reform Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac

The future of TRID hangs in the balance amid Trump regulatory actions

Trump signs executive order to massively roll back regulation

Monday Morning Cup of Coffee: Two senators join battle between the CFPB and PHH

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
December/January 2017

What will the mortgage industry look like with a new sheriff in town?

While other state and federal regulatory bodies overlap in their regulation of the mortgage industry, the very particular consumer focus of the CFPB is not duplicated by any other body. Will deregulation mean a return to the Wild West lending atmosphere that led to the financial crisis? What happens next? We asked John Socknat, partner at Ballard Spahr, to weigh in on what mortgage lenders and servicers can expect from a Trump administration.

Feature

2016 HW Vanguard Award winners

LendingReal EstateServicing
Amid the potential new direction from the White House, Congress and regulators, leadership in our industry is more important than ever. Which is why HousingWire is proud to present the 40 winners of our 2016 Vanguard award. These leaders from all segments of the mortgage ecosphere demonstrate that our industry is more than capable of meeting the challenges that lie ahead.

Commentary

State of the private money industry

InvestmentsLending
The marketplace is full of hard and private money lenders — it will come down to who can best assist investors in completing their goals, whether that be by providing quicker close times, or with more accurate valuations. With how many options there are for borrowers, lenders will need to start competing for marketshare as borrowers shop their situations to multiple lenders, leveraging the offers against each other. This process will force lenders to update their guidelines, or be forced out of the market.