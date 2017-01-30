Black Knight: Home prices so close to a new national peak

The Data & Analytics division of Black Knight Financial Services released its latest Home Price Index report, based on November 2016 residential real estate transactions.

The company finds that after rising 5.7% from the start of 2016, U.S. home prices are now within just 0.3% of a “new national peak.”

[Need more proof? Infographic here.]

The Black Knight HPI reports five price levels, along with REO discount rates, for 18,000+ U.S. ZIP codes.

According to the index, home prices hit new peaks in six of the nation's 20 largest states and eight of the 40 largest metros.

New York led all states in monthly home price appreciation, seeing 1.1% growth from October 2016.

Florida and Tennessee dominated the rest of the Top 10 list, together accounting for eight of the 10 best-performing metros.

Full report is availabe here.

Click below to enlarge HPIs: