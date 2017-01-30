Real Estate Valuations

Black Knight: Home prices so close to a new national peak

Hit records in eight of the 40 largest metros

January 30, 2017
Jacob Gaffney
The Data & Analytics division of Black Knight Financial Services released its latest Home Price Index  report, based on November 2016 residential real estate transactions.

The company finds that after rising 5.7% from the start of 2016, U.S. home prices are now within just 0.3% of a “new national peak.”

[Need more proof? Infographic here.]

The Black Knight HPI reports five price levels, along with REO discount rates, for 18,000+ U.S. ZIP codes. 

According to the index, home prices hit new peaks in six of the nation's 20 largest states and eight of the 40 largest metros.

New York led all states in monthly home price appreciation, seeing 1.1% growth from October 2016.

Florida and Tennessee dominated the rest of the Top 10 list, together accounting for eight of the 10 best-performing metros.

Full report is availabe here.

Click below to enlarge HPIs:

Jacob Gaffney is the Editor-in-Chief of HousingWire and HousingWire.com. He previously covered securitization for Reuters and Source Media in London before returning to the United States in 2009. While in Europe for nearly a decade, he covered bank loans and the high yield market, in addition to commercial paper, student loan, auto and credit card space(s). At HousingWire, he began focusing his journalism on all aspects of the housing and mortgage markets.

