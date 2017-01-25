Investments Lending Real Estate

RealPage seeks to build apartment data giant with acquisition of Axiometrics

Also signs long-term deal with Real Capital Analytics

January 25, 2017
Ben Lane
KEYWORDS Apartment apartment properties Axiometrics multifamily multifamily housing multifamily properties Real Capital Analytics RealPage RealPage Inc.
apartment buildings one

RealPage, a provider of software and data analytics to the real estate industry, is growing its operation and seeking to create an apartment data giant with a pair of deals.

RealPage announced Wednesday that it agreed to acquire “substantially all of the assets” of Axiometrics, a provider of apartment market data, for approximately $75 million.

RealPage said that upon completion of the deal, Axiometrics will be folded into MPF Research, a division of RealPage.

Additionally, RealPage announced that it entered into a “long-term” deal with Real Capital Analytics, a provider of multifamily sales transaction data and analytics.

The company said it expects the deals to create the “most-referenced apartment data analytics solution” in the country.

“Combining data from Axiometrics, MPF Research and RCA with the data analytics power of RealPage, which is based on tens of millions of real time lease transactions, will create a unique market intelligence platform,” RealPage said.

RealPage also said that the deals will “significantly increase transparency of transactions in the $150 billion market for multifamily property sales transactions by providing the most accurate market fundamentals, forecasts and asset-level granularity.”

The Axiometrics deal is not yet completed. According to RealPage, the deal is still subject to “certain standard conditions,” and is expected to close in February of this year.

Per data provided by RealPage, Axiometrics’ 2016 revenue is forecasted to be approximately $13.8 million, which would show growth of 27% compared to 2015.

RealPage said that it expects the acquisition of Axiometrics to represent a valuation of approximately 8 times EBITDA once the company is fully integrated by early 2018.

“The acquisition of Axiometrics furthers our goal to become the definitive source for accurate data intelligence regarding the acquisition, operation and disposition of every market-rate apartment in the U.S.,” said Steve Winn, chairman and CEO of RealPage.

Ron Johnsey, the CEO of Axiometrics, called the deal a “big win” for the company’s clients and for the multifamily rental housing industry.

“By combining with RealPage, we will vastly expand our data coverage and forecasting capabilities and thereby increase the value we offer to all constituents in the apartment housing industry,” Johnsey said.

Reprints

Related Articles

Zillow Group bolsters New York real estate business, buys Naked Apartments

Quicken Loans' In-House Realty seeks to be one-stop home buying shop with OpenHouse acquisition

Zillow grows online real estate empire with Hamptons Real Estate Online acquisition

Headshot-for-hw-31
Ben Lane is the Senior Financial Reporter for HousingWire. In this role, he helps set a leading pace for news coverage spanning the issues driving the U.S. housing economy. Previously, he worked for TownSquareBuzz, a hyper-local news service. He is a graduate of University of North Texas. Follow Ben on Twitter at @BenLaneHW.

Recent Articles by Ben Lane

Shared equity provider Point selects Roundpoint Mortgage Servicing to act as servicer

Trump protesters hang giant "RESIST" sign from crane at Fannie Mae’s new headquarters

Who cares if the Dow hit 20K? Not most of us

Wells Fargo customers to receive $50 million for overcharged mortgage fees

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
December/January 2017

What will the mortgage industry look like with a new sheriff in town?

While other state and federal regulatory bodies overlap in their regulation of the mortgage industry, the very particular consumer focus of the CFPB is not duplicated by any other body. Will deregulation mean a return to the Wild West lending atmosphere that led to the financial crisis? What happens next? We asked John Socknat, partner at Ballard Spahr, to weigh in on what mortgage lenders and servicers can expect from a Trump administration.

Feature

2016 HW Vanguard Award winners

LendingReal EstateServicing
Amid the potential new direction from the White House, Congress and regulators, leadership in our industry is more important than ever. Which is why HousingWire is proud to present the 40 winners of our 2016 Vanguard award. These leaders from all segments of the mortgage ecosphere demonstrate that our industry is more than capable of meeting the challenges that lie ahead.

Commentary

State of the private money industry

InvestmentsLending
The marketplace is full of hard and private money lenders — it will come down to who can best assist investors in completing their goals, whether that be by providing quicker close times, or with more accurate valuations. With how many options there are for borrowers, lenders will need to start competing for marketshare as borrowers shop their situations to multiple lenders, leveraging the offers against each other. This process will force lenders to update their guidelines, or be forced out of the market.