Lending Real Estate

FHFA: Home prices barely increase in November

Even decreased in one division of U.S.

January 25, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS Federal Housing Finance Agency FHFA Home Price Housing Price Index

Home prices increased slightly in November, but at a slightly higher pace than the previous month, according to the Federal Housing Finance Agency’s monthly Housing Price Index report.

Home prices increased a seasonally adjusted 0.5% in November, slightly higher than October’s downwardly-revised 0.3% increase. Home prices increased 6.1% from November 2015, the report shows.

Click to Enlarge

FHFA

(Source: FHFA)

The FHFA monthly HPI is calculated using home sales price information from mortgages sold to, or guaranteed by, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Because of this, the selection excludes high-end homes bought with jumbo loans or cash sales.

Home price changes varied for the month from the decrease of 0.2% in the South Atlantic division to the increase of 1.5% in the Pacific division. Annually, all home prices increased from 4.7% in the Middle Atlantic division to 7.7% in the Pacific division.

Click to Enlarge

FHFA

(Source: FHFA)

Reprints

Related Articles

FHFA: May home prices barely increase

FHFA: Home price increases slow in October

FHFA: Deceleration in home prices short-lived

Me
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

CoreLogic: Cash sales increase yet again in October

It's official: Dow finally passes 20K milestone

CoreLogic creates new app for real estate agents on the go

Existing home sales close 2016 as best year in a decade

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
December/January 2017

What will the mortgage industry look like with a new sheriff in town?

While other state and federal regulatory bodies overlap in their regulation of the mortgage industry, the very particular consumer focus of the CFPB is not duplicated by any other body. Will deregulation mean a return to the Wild West lending atmosphere that led to the financial crisis? What happens next? We asked John Socknat, partner at Ballard Spahr, to weigh in on what mortgage lenders and servicers can expect from a Trump administration.

Feature

2016 HW Vanguard Award winners

LendingReal EstateServicing
Amid the potential new direction from the White House, Congress and regulators, leadership in our industry is more important than ever. Which is why HousingWire is proud to present the 40 winners of our 2016 Vanguard award. These leaders from all segments of the mortgage ecosphere demonstrate that our industry is more than capable of meeting the challenges that lie ahead.

Commentary

State of the private money industry

InvestmentsLending
The marketplace is full of hard and private money lenders — it will come down to who can best assist investors in completing their goals, whether that be by providing quicker close times, or with more accurate valuations. With how many options there are for borrowers, lenders will need to start competing for marketshare as borrowers shop their situations to multiple lenders, leveraging the offers against each other. This process will force lenders to update their guidelines, or be forced out of the market.