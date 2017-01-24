CoreLogic creates new app for real estate agents on the go

For real estate agents who are constantly on the go, finding the time to make it to the office to look up details on a property can be a liability. One company created an app that could change that.

CoreLogic, a global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, launched its RealQuest app that provides real estate and mortgage professionals access to detailed property information, transaction history and neighborhood sales data.

The app gives users access to CoreLogic’s database and search engine which covers 3,100 counties and 99.9% of all U.S. property records. The app is available through iOS (iPhone)devices.

Here are the activities the app allows users to perform:

Search by property address, owner name or map

Identify all properties associated with an owner

Check foreclosure status

Validate property value

Confirm property ownership

Research property transaction history

Compare nearby sales

“Purchase originations are being forecasted to reach more than $1 trillion this year, with one in three new mortgages expected to be made to Millennials,” said Shaleen Khatod, CoreLogic senior vice president of Data Solutions.

“Given the growth of Millennial household formation and their technology preferences, it’s critical for mortgage professionals, real estate agents, appraisers and investors to have cutting-edge, on-the-go technology that gives them a competitive edge,” Khatod said. “With the RealQuest App, they can access national property, owner and mortgage data and insights that will help them seize more opportunities whenever and wherever they are.”

The app is an extension of CoreLogic’s desktop version, which also includes building permit reports to validate home improvements and Homeowners Association Reports to provide detailed HOA information.