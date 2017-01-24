Real Estate The Ticker

CoreLogic creates new app for real estate agents on the go

Can access national property, owner and mortgage data

January 24, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS CoreLogic Mobile apps Property data RealQuest
cell phone

For real estate agents who are constantly on the go, finding the time to make it to the office to look up details on a property can be a liability. One company created an app that could change that.

CoreLogic, a global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, launched its RealQuest app that provides real estate and mortgage professionals access to detailed property information, transaction history and neighborhood sales data.

The app gives users access to CoreLogic’s database and search engine which covers 3,100 counties and 99.9% of all U.S. property records. The app is available through iOS (iPhone)devices.

Here are the activities the app allows users to perform:

  • Search by property address, owner name or map
  • Identify all properties associated with an owner
  • Check foreclosure status
  • Validate property value
  • Confirm property ownership
  • Research property transaction history
  • Compare nearby sales

“Purchase originations are being forecasted to reach more than $1 trillion this year, with one in three new mortgages expected to be made to Millennials,” said Shaleen Khatod, CoreLogic senior vice president of Data Solutions.

“Given the growth of Millennial household formation and their technology preferences, it’s critical for mortgage professionals, real estate agents, appraisers and investors to have cutting-edge, on-the-go technology that gives them a competitive edge,” Khatod said. “With the RealQuest App, they can access national property, owner and mortgage data and insights that will help them seize more opportunities whenever and wherever they are.”

The app is an extension of CoreLogic’s desktop version, which also includes building permit reports to validate home improvements and Homeowners Association Reports to provide detailed HOA information.

Reprints

Related Articles

Graphiq partners with CoreLogic to create visual data for real estate

New evidence released on murder of Abilene real estate agent

CoreLogic: Cash sales hit record low in June

Me
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

Existing home sales close 2016 as best year in a decade

Fifth Third reports residential mortgage loan increase of 10% in Q4

New American Funding names new divisional vice president

Death-row inmate facing final months for murder of Texas real estate agent

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
December/January 2017

What will the mortgage industry look like with a new sheriff in town?

While other state and federal regulatory bodies overlap in their regulation of the mortgage industry, the very particular consumer focus of the CFPB is not duplicated by any other body. Will deregulation mean a return to the Wild West lending atmosphere that led to the financial crisis? What happens next? We asked John Socknat, partner at Ballard Spahr, to weigh in on what mortgage lenders and servicers can expect from a Trump administration.

Feature

2016 HW Vanguard Award winners

LendingReal EstateServicing
Amid the potential new direction from the White House, Congress and regulators, leadership in our industry is more important than ever. Which is why HousingWire is proud to present the 40 winners of our 2016 Vanguard award. These leaders from all segments of the mortgage ecosphere demonstrate that our industry is more than capable of meeting the challenges that lie ahead.

Commentary

State of the private money industry

InvestmentsLending
The marketplace is full of hard and private money lenders — it will come down to who can best assist investors in completing their goals, whether that be by providing quicker close times, or with more accurate valuations. With how many options there are for borrowers, lenders will need to start competing for marketshare as borrowers shop their situations to multiple lenders, leveraging the offers against each other. This process will force lenders to update their guidelines, or be forced out of the market.