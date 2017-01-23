New American Funding names new divisional vice president

New American Funding, a national mortgage banker, recently announced Kelly Allison as its new Southeast divisional vice president.

In her new role, Allison will be responsible for expanding New American across seven states by building teams and increasing new home sales. Allison brings 16 years of mortgage experience with a focus on new construction homes with her to her new role.

Previously, she worked with a national mortgage lender where she was responsible for the oversight of one of its home divisions. She also managed a region in the Southeast for over 13 years.

“The mortgage industry is constantly changing and evolving, and we must be willing to embrace change and evolve daily,” Allison said.

Allison brings a team of 91 mortgage professionals with her as she oversees New American’s expansion in the Southeast.

“We’re thrilled to have Kelly’s dynamic leadership,” said Jon Reed, New American executive vice president of Retail Sales. “Her expertise, enthusiasm, and tenacity for excellence will be tremendous assets. We couldn’t have a better equipped team leading the way in the Southeast.”