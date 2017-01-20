Borrowers: This is how the FHA mortgage insurance premium suspension impacts you

As the industry adjusts to the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s decision to suspend the reduction of Federal Housing Administration mortgage insurance premiums, consumers are also left to deal with the impact.

Technically, the FHA’s 25 basis point-cut was slated to go into effect Jan. 27, meaning no borrowers were caught in the middle and already using the lowered rate.

Instead, as of this afternoon, FHA MIP cuts are suspended indefinitely as the Trump administration reviews the cut.

For borrowers looking to buy a home now or soon, Tim Manni, mortgage expert at NerdWallet, helped explain how this news impact their situation.

“With the annual premium now remaining at 0.85% for most FHA borrowers, it renews the debate among first-time buyers whether an FHA or conventional loan makes the most sense,” said Manni.

Manni stated that the impact depends on a borrower's credit situation.

Here’s what is means for borrowers with good credit:

If you’re a borrower with good credit, today’s announcement should motivate you to consider multiple home loan options, not just an FHA loan, even if you don’t have much saved for a down payment. It’s important to remember that while FHA interest rates tend to be lower than some conventional mortgages, the insurance premiums could cost you more over the life of the loan. With both an upfront premium, as well as an annual premium that never goes away, comparing the insurance costs alone between an FHA and conventional loan could make your decision a lot easier.

Here’s what is means for borrowers with poor credit: