Pioneer Bank names new president and CEO

Served seven years as bank’s chief operating officer

January 20, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
Pioneer Bank’s board of directors named Ron Coben as its new president and CEO, effective immediately.

This news is not sudden for Coben as he worked as interim-CEO since August 2016.

“Under Ron's leadership, we have completed very significant milestones in 2016, including our $1.2 billion merger with First Community Bank, opening our new Austin headquarters, and establishing a new technology platform for the consolidated bank,” Pioneer Bank Chairman Whit Hanks said.

“When we look at what Ron has accomplished in such a short amount of time, it was an easy conclusion to move forward with him as President and CEO,” Hanks said.

Coben brings 30 years of experience in banking. He started at Pioneer Bank and its merger First Community Bank as its chief operating officer, where he served for seven years. He began his career at Texas Commerce Bank, then moved to Bank United where he served as executive vice president of retail banking. Coben also provided consulting services to firms including Barclays UK and Guaranty Bank.

Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

