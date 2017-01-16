Here’s the U.S. Treasury’s advice on how to level the mortgage playing field

Right as Washington is about to switch over to a Republican leader after eight years with Pres. Obama at the helm of the nation, the U.S. Treasury gathered its final parting thoughts on reforming the housing finance system, publishing a three-part series on the advice it would give for creating the future system.

The first blog discussed the need for housing finance reform to provide access to affordable housing for all Americans, while the second focused on the need to preserve access to mortgage credit through the U.S. economy’s ups and downs.

Now, to cap it off, Jane Dokko, deputy assistant secretary for Financial Economics, and Sam Valverde, a counselor in the Office of Domestic Finance, published their third and final blog, focusing on how regulatory oversight of the secondary market can guide a reformed system to serve consumers and financial institutions of all sizes.

