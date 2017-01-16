Lending The Ticker

[Charts] A look at FHA mortgage insurance premiums through the decades

Where does the MIP sit today?

January 16, 2017
Brena Swanson
KEYWORDS FHA MIP Mortgage Bankers Association Mortgage Insurance Premiums
House

Up until this year, the Federal Housing Administration has not reduced annual mortgage insurance premiums since January 2015. But before that, there was long history in how the MIP has seesawed up and down. 

The 2015 reduction came in a series of increases and reductions that have taken effect since 2010. And before the increase in 2010, there was a long standstill in mortgage insurance premiums, which the Mortgage Bankers Association puts into context in its latest chart of the week.  

The MBA calculations use data in the Actuarial Review of the FHA Mutual Mortgage Insurance Fund Forward Loans for fiscal year 2014. The MBA calculated the total mortgage insurance premium using a 5:1 ratio to convert the up-front premium and add it to the annual premium.

Click to enlarge

Jan chart of the week

(Source: MBA)

On Jan. 9, the FHA announced that it is cutting its annual mortgage insurance premiums for the second time in two years, sneaking the cut in right before President Obama exits office.

According to the FHA, it will cut the annual mortgage insurance premiums most borrowers will pay by one-quarter of a percentage point, or 25 basis points.

The FHA said that it projects that its new premium rates will save new FHA-insured homeowners an average of $500 in 2017 alone.

According to the FHA, the cut applies to new mortgages with a closing or disbursement date on or after Jan. 27, 2017.

In 2015, the MMI Fund reached its Congressionally mandated threshold of 2% ahead of schedule, a feat that surprised many observers considering that it came after the Obama administration announced a 50 basis point cut in annual mortgage insurance premium prices in January 2015.

Reprints

Related Articles

[Video] UWM CEO: Will the FHA lower mortgage insurance premiums?

MBA’s Stevens: There’s no urgency to lower FHA insurance premiums

Housing industry welcomes FHA mortgage insurance premium cut

Headshot
Brena Swanson is the Digital Reporter for HousingWire.com, providing expert coverage on Millennials, lending and housing. Brena joined the HousingWire news team in February 2013, also serving in the roles of Reporter and Content Specialist. Brena graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. Follow Brena on twitter at @BrenaSwanson.

Recent Articles by Brena Swanson

Moody’s reaches $864 million settlement over RMBS credit ratings

Here’s the U.S. Treasury’s advice on how to level the mortgage playing field

Arizona police arrest, charge suspect with murder of Realtor Sidney Cranston

Trump eyes former Rep. Randy Neugebauer to eventually lead CFPB

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
December/January 2017

What will the mortgage industry look like with a new sheriff in town?

While other state and federal regulatory bodies overlap in their regulation of the mortgage industry, the very particular consumer focus of the CFPB is not duplicated by any other body. Will deregulation mean a return to the Wild West lending atmosphere that led to the financial crisis? What happens next? We asked John Socknat, partner at Ballard Spahr, to weigh in on what mortgage lenders and servicers can expect from a Trump administration.

Feature

2016 HW Vanguard Award winners

LendingReal EstateServicing
Amid the potential new direction from the White House, Congress and regulators, leadership in our industry is more important than ever. Which is why HousingWire is proud to present the 40 winners of our 2016 Vanguard award. These leaders from all segments of the mortgage ecosphere demonstrate that our industry is more than capable of meeting the challenges that lie ahead.

Commentary

State of the private money industry

InvestmentsLending
The marketplace is full of hard and private money lenders — it will come down to who can best assist investors in completing their goals, whether that be by providing quicker close times, or with more accurate valuations. With how many options there are for borrowers, lenders will need to start competing for marketshare as borrowers shop their situations to multiple lenders, leveraging the offers against each other. This process will force lenders to update their guidelines, or be forced out of the market.