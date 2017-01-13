Lending Real Estate The Ticker

Higher mortgage rates will hit hardest in these 5 counties

But there's relief in Texas and West Virginia

January 13, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
Mortgage rates, while down over the past two weeks, have trended higher since the election of President-elect Donald Trump.

In December, the Federal Reserve made its first and last interest rate hike for 2016, but left the industry with the notion that three more could be on the way for 2017. 

For some, the rise in interest rates means higher profits for the first quarter of 2017, but for those looking to buy a home, it could mean higher payments or smaller homes.

An article by MarketWatch uses data gathered from the National Association of Realtors to show the top five counties where homebuyers will see the greatest change if interest rates increase to 5%, as NAR estimates they will over the next two years.

Here are the differences that an interest rate increase to 5% could cause on the payments of a median home price.

5. Santa Clara, California, directly south of San Francisco

Monthly payment at 4.2%: $4,049

Monthly payment at 5%: $4,444

Difference: $396

4. Nantucket, Massachusetts, an island off the coast of Massachusetts

Monthly payment at 4.2%: $4,306

Monthly payment at 5%: $4,727

Difference: $421

3. Marin, California, directly north of San Francisco

Monthly payment at 4.2%: $4,404

Monthly payment at 5%: $4,834

Difference: $430

2. San Mateo, California, Just south of San Francisco

Monthly payment at 4.2%: $4,458

Monthly payment at 5%: $4,893

Difference: $436

1. San Francisco, California

Monthly payment at 4.2%: $4,573

Monthly payment at 5%: $5,020

Difference: $447

California

On the other hand, here are the five counties that will be least affected by the interest rate increase.

5. Hudspeth, Texas, east of the El Paso area

Monthly payment at 4.2%: $211

Monthly payment at 5%: $231

Difference: $21

4. Zavala, Texas, southwest of the San Antonio area

Monthly payment at 4.2%: $207

Monthly payment at 5%: $228

Difference: $20

3. Hall, Texas, in the Texas panhandle

Monthly payment at 4.2%: $181

Monthly payment at 5%: $198

Difference: $18

2. McDowell, West Virginia, on the southernmost boarder of West Virginia

Monthly payment at 4.2%: $167

Monthly payment at 5%: $183

Difference: $16

1. Cochran, Texas, west of the Lubbock area

Monthly payment at 4.2%: $160

Monthly payment at 5%: $176

Difference: $16

Me
