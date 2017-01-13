Real Estate

Arizona police arrest, charge suspect with murder of Realtor Sidney Cranston

Suspect managed Cranston’s rental properties

January 13, 2017
Brena Swanson
KEYWORDS Arizona Realtor Cranston Missing Realtor Sidney Cranston
Police cars

Arizona Police arrested Al Blanco, 61, late Wednesday, charging him with murder in the death of Realtor Sidney Cranston Jr., 40.

On Tuesday, after nearly 18 months missing, authorities believed they discovered the remains of Cranston, who went missing while showing a property.

According to that latest update in the case from Daily Miner by Hubble Ray Smith, the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office positively identified the human remains located in a remote area east of Kingman as those of Sidney Cranston, Jr. The medical examiner utilized dental charts for verification.

“Police zeroed in on Al Blanco, a friend who owed money to Cranston, as a person of interest. Blanco managed Cranston’s rental properties and had collected about $1,600 the day Cranston went missing,” the article stated.

Cranston was last seen on June 16 when he reportedly went to show an unknown property to an unknown client near Kingman, Arizona, about 100 miles southeast of Las Vegas.

Cranston was last seen at noon by a friend he had lunch with, and according to local media and police reports, his last phone call was logged at 1:30 p.m.

After a week, although local law enforcement officials were actively searching, family and friends feared the trail was already going cold.

By August 2015, Cranston's family said they were giving up hope of finding him alive.

The last news on Cranston came a year after he went missing in June 2016, with Chris Cranston, Sidney Cranston’s brother, urging anyone with information, even those possibly responsible, to come forward.

From the Daily Miner article:

Blanco was hospitalized a week after the Cranston case was featured on the “Crime Watch Daily” TV show, reportedly from an overdose.

“He didn’t kill himself, but he tried,” Chris Cranston said. “This guy is the scum of all scumbags. I’d like to see him put to death, and I’m not a big proponent of the death penalty.”

Cranston said he spent three weeks living with Blanco when he came to Kingman looking for his brother. He fell in love with Blanco’s family, went to his kid’s soccer game, and went searching for Sid with him.

Now, more than six months laters and with his brother’s body found, Cranston told the Daily Minor, “It’s different. We’re on a path to a better place than we’ve been in the last 19 months.”

Source: Daily Minor
Reprints

Related Articles

Missing Realtor Sidney Cranston found dead

Search continues for Arkansas Realtor after suspect arrest

Second suspect charged in murder of Arkansas Realtor

Headshot
Brena Swanson is the Digital Reporter for HousingWire.com, providing expert coverage on Millennials, lending and housing. Brena joined the HousingWire news team in February 2013, also serving in the roles of Reporter and Content Specialist. Brena graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. Follow Brena on twitter at @BrenaSwanson.

Recent Articles by Brena Swanson

Trump eyes former Rep. Randy Neugebauer to eventually lead CFPB

[Video] Here's Julián Castro's final farewell speech to HUD

Wells Fargo misses earnings expectations, continues to clean up after accounts scandal

3 quick reactions to Ben Carson's confirmation hearing

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
December/January 2017

What will the mortgage industry look like with a new sheriff in town?

While other state and federal regulatory bodies overlap in their regulation of the mortgage industry, the very particular consumer focus of the CFPB is not duplicated by any other body. Will deregulation mean a return to the Wild West lending atmosphere that led to the financial crisis? What happens next? We asked John Socknat, partner at Ballard Spahr, to weigh in on what mortgage lenders and servicers can expect from a Trump administration.

Feature

2016 HW Vanguard Award winners

LendingReal EstateServicing
Amid the potential new direction from the White House, Congress and regulators, leadership in our industry is more important than ever. Which is why HousingWire is proud to present the 40 winners of our 2016 Vanguard award. These leaders from all segments of the mortgage ecosphere demonstrate that our industry is more than capable of meeting the challenges that lie ahead.

Commentary

State of the private money industry

InvestmentsLending
The marketplace is full of hard and private money lenders — it will come down to who can best assist investors in completing their goals, whether that be by providing quicker close times, or with more accurate valuations. With how many options there are for borrowers, lenders will need to start competing for marketshare as borrowers shop their situations to multiple lenders, leveraging the offers against each other. This process will force lenders to update their guidelines, or be forced out of the market.