Real Estate The Ticker

Industry expert: The only thing to fear in 2017 is fear itself

Housing market functioning at pre-crisis norms

January 11, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS Greg Rand Housing Market OwnAmerica Washington
House Key

The housing market is improving and in some areas, even back to pre-crisis levels. Now, one expert explains that the only thing to fear in 2017’s housing market is, well, fear itself.

During the past few weeks, the housing market saw an increase in existing home sales at the highest pace since 2007, a decrease in foreclosures and yet more jobs added in an already-full jobs market.

Because of these numbers, one expert, OwnAmerica CEO Greg Rand, explained that there is nothing to fear headed into 2017. The exception, he stated, was that the change in administration is causing some consumers to hold off on making decisions related to home ownership, purchasing and investing.

“I’d have to say that disruption from Washington is the only thing that I could see on the horizon,” Rand said in an interview with HousingWire.

Rand also mentioned the Home Price Perception Index from Quicken Loans, which showed a gap of 1.33% between homeowners estimates of their home value and the appraised price. According to Rand, “When appraisers and homeowners are within two percentage points of agreement on value, that is amazingly good.”

Rand explained that the housing market is behaving normally, and that the market can expect to continue to see these numbers.

Rand joins many other experts in claiming 2017 will be a great year for housing.

“The biggest risk that we have is that somehow people begin to be convinced that the housing market is heading into negative territory when it’s not,” he said.

Reprints

Related Articles

Looking to buy a home in 2017? Here are your first steps

Zika virus fear could depress home values in Miami

Housing experts: The shocking downside to home sales increase

Me
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

MBA stands with Ben Carson as HUD secretary

Kroll: Here’s why the GSEs can’t (and shouldn’t) be privatized

MBA appoints new chairman of its grassroots lobbying network

These cities attract the most Millennial homeowners

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
December/January 2017

What will the mortgage industry look like with a new sheriff in town?

While other state and federal regulatory bodies overlap in their regulation of the mortgage industry, the very particular consumer focus of the CFPB is not duplicated by any other body. Will deregulation mean a return to the Wild West lending atmosphere that led to the financial crisis? What happens next? We asked John Socknat, partner at Ballard Spahr, to weigh in on what mortgage lenders and servicers can expect from a Trump administration.

Feature

2016 HW Vanguard Award winners

LendingReal EstateServicing
Amid the potential new direction from the White House, Congress and regulators, leadership in our industry is more important than ever. Which is why HousingWire is proud to present the 40 winners of our 2016 Vanguard award. These leaders from all segments of the mortgage ecosphere demonstrate that our industry is more than capable of meeting the challenges that lie ahead.

Commentary

State of the private money industry

InvestmentsLending
The marketplace is full of hard and private money lenders — it will come down to who can best assist investors in completing their goals, whether that be by providing quicker close times, or with more accurate valuations. With how many options there are for borrowers, lenders will need to start competing for marketshare as borrowers shop their situations to multiple lenders, leveraging the offers against each other. This process will force lenders to update their guidelines, or be forced out of the market.