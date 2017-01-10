Lending People Movers

MBA appoints new chairman of its grassroots lobbying network

Gene Lugat to serve with Mortgage Action Alliance

January 10, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
The Mortgage Bankers Association announced Gene Lugat, PrimeLending executive vice president of eastern division, national industry and political relations, as its new chairman of the Mortgage Action Alliance.

The MAA is a voluntary, non-partisan and free nationwide grassroots lobbying network of real estate finance industry professionals, affiliated with the MBA.

Lugat will serve as the network’s chairman for the 2017 and 2018 election cycle. He was appointed by Rodrigo Lopez, MBA chairman and NorthMarq Capital executive chairman, and David Motley, MBA chairman-elect and Colonial Savings president.

"MBA is grateful that Gene will be sacrificing his time and effort to help build on MAA’s already significant grassroots’ operation,” Lopez said. “Gene’s success in the industry and deep leadership expertise will undoubtedly benefit him through this election cycle.”

Lugat will replace former chairman Fowler Williams, who served as chairman for the 2015 and 2016 election cycle.

"I also want to thank Fowler Williams for his service as MAA Chairman,” Lopez said. “Under his leadership, MAA was able to experience unprecedented growth, which elevated our ability to reach notable stakeholders in the real estate finance industry.”

Gene joined his current company, PrimeLending, as senior vice president and regional production manager for the Mid-Atlantic region in 2009. Later, in 2012, he moved up to his current position.

Previously, he served as president of the Maryland Mortgage Bankers Association and he recently served on the MORPAC, MBA’s political action committee, as a board member for the 2015 through 2016 election cycle.

Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

