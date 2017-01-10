ComplianceEase names new leader of its sales team

ComplianceEase, a provider of automated compliance solutions for the financial services industry, promoted Dan Smith to its new senior vice president of sales.

Smith received the promotion from his previous position as vice president of national sales, and will now provide strategic direction to the company.

He joined the company in 2005 as its sales director, and has more than 20 years of industry experience.

Before joining ComplianceEase, Smith worked as a lead product consultant at Fiserv, where he managed a support and consulting team that assisted with servicing valuations, performed onsite consulting and held multiday training seminars.