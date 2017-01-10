Lending People Movers

ComplianceEase names new leader of its sales team

Promotes Dan Smith after 12 years

January 10, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS ComplianceEase Dan Smith promoted senior vice president of sales
Office table

ComplianceEase, a provider of automated compliance solutions for the financial services industry, promoted Dan Smith to its new senior vice president of sales.

Smith received the promotion from his previous position as vice president of national sales, and will now provide strategic direction to the company.

He joined the company in 2005 as its sales director, and has more than 20 years of industry experience.

Before joining ComplianceEase, Smith worked as a lead product consultant at Fiserv, where he managed a support and consulting team that assisted with servicing valuations, performed onsite consulting and held multiday training seminars.

smith

Reprints

Related Articles

HousingWire hires new leader to head sales team

BB&T names 3 new executive team members

CFPB announces several promotions to its executive team

Me
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

These cities attract the most Millennial homeowners

Quicken Loans: Homeowners didn’t expect December’s drop in home prices

Foreclosure inventory declines another 30%

NPR: Castro voices concerns about next HUD leader

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
December/January 2017

What will the mortgage industry look like with a new sheriff in town?

While other state and federal regulatory bodies overlap in their regulation of the mortgage industry, the very particular consumer focus of the CFPB is not duplicated by any other body. Will deregulation mean a return to the Wild West lending atmosphere that led to the financial crisis? What happens next? We asked John Socknat, partner at Ballard Spahr, to weigh in on what mortgage lenders and servicers can expect from a Trump administration.

Feature

2016 HW Vanguard Award winners

LendingReal EstateServicing
Amid the potential new direction from the White House, Congress and regulators, leadership in our industry is more important than ever. Which is why HousingWire is proud to present the 40 winners of our 2016 Vanguard award. These leaders from all segments of the mortgage ecosphere demonstrate that our industry is more than capable of meeting the challenges that lie ahead.

Commentary

State of the private money industry

InvestmentsLending
The marketplace is full of hard and private money lenders — it will come down to who can best assist investors in completing their goals, whether that be by providing quicker close times, or with more accurate valuations. With how many options there are for borrowers, lenders will need to start competing for marketshare as borrowers shop their situations to multiple lenders, leveraging the offers against each other. This process will force lenders to update their guidelines, or be forced out of the market.