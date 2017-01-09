Here’s the new leadership team for the House Financial Services Committee
Official group for the 115th Congress
The House Financial Services Committee welcomed its new leadership team last Friday, announcing the committee’s leadership team for the 115th Congress.
House Financial Services Committee Chairman Jeb Hensarling, R-Texas, said, “I look forward to working alongside my colleagues to pass laws that promote a dynamic economy with more jobs, higher wages and greater economic freedom for all Americans.”
“Our committee will continue to develop bold, forward-looking plans that hold Washington and Wall Street accountable, end taxpayer-funded bailouts and protect consumer choice,” said Hensarling.
Here is the official leadership team:
- Chairman Jeb Hensarling (R-Texas)
- Vice Chairman: Patrick McHenry (R-North Carolina)
- Republican Whip: French Hill (R-Arkansas)
- Chairman of Subcommittee on Capital Markets: Bill Huizenga (R-Michigan)
- Vice Chairman: Randy Hultgren (R-Illinois)
- Chairman of Subcommittee on Financial Institutions and Consumer Credit: Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-Missouri)
- Vice Chairman: Keith Rothfus (R-Pennsylvania)
- Chairman of Subcommittee on Housing and Insurance: Sean Duffy (R-Wisconsin)
- Vice Chairman: Dennis Ross (R-Florida)
- Chairman of Subcommittee on Monetary Policy and Trade: Andy Barr (R-Kentucky)
- Vice Chairman: Roger Williams (R-Texas)
- Chairman of the Subcommittee on Terrorism and Illicit Finance: Steve Pearce (R-New Mexico)
- Vice Chairman: Robert Pittenger (R-North Carolina)
- Chairman of Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations: Ann Wagner (R-Missouri)
- Vice Chairman: Scott Tipton (R-Colorado)
Hensarling also recapped the progress of the 114th Congress in his announcing, noting that 69% of the bills reported by the committee passed the House and 36 bills were signed into law.