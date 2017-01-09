Lending The Ticker

Here’s the new leadership team for the House Financial Services Committee

Official group for the 115th Congress

January 9, 2017
Brena Swanson
KEYWORDS House Financial Services Committee leadership team House Financial Services Committees Jeb Hensarling
congress

The House Financial Services Committee welcomed its new leadership team last Friday, announcing the committee’s leadership team for the 115th Congress.

House Financial Services Committee Chairman Jeb Hensarling, R-Texas, said, “I look forward to working alongside my colleagues to pass laws that promote a dynamic economy with more jobs, higher wages and greater economic freedom for all Americans.”

“Our committee will continue to develop bold, forward-looking plans that hold Washington and Wall Street accountable, end taxpayer-funded bailouts and protect consumer choice,” said Hensarling. 

Here is the official leadership team:

  • Chairman Jeb Hensarling (R-Texas)
  • Vice Chairman: Patrick McHenry (R-North Carolina)
  • Republican Whip: French Hill (R-Arkansas)
  • Chairman of Subcommittee on Capital Markets: Bill Huizenga (R-Michigan)
    • Vice Chairman:  Randy Hultgren (R-Illinois)
  • Chairman of Subcommittee on Financial Institutions and Consumer Credit: Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-Missouri)
    • Vice Chairman:  Keith Rothfus (R-Pennsylvania)
  • Chairman of Subcommittee on Housing and Insurance:  Sean Duffy (R-Wisconsin)
    • Vice Chairman:  Dennis Ross (R-Florida)
  • Chairman of Subcommittee on Monetary Policy and Trade: Andy Barr (R-Kentucky)
    • Vice Chairman:  Roger Williams (R-Texas)
  • Chairman of the Subcommittee on Terrorism and Illicit Finance: Steve Pearce (R-New Mexico)
    • Vice Chairman:  Robert Pittenger (R-North Carolina)
  • Chairman of Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations: Ann Wagner (R-Missouri)
    • Vice Chairman:  Scott Tipton (R-Colorado)

Hensarling also recapped the progress of the 114th Congress in his announcing, noting that 69% of the bills reported by the committee passed the House and 36 bills were signed into law.  

Reprints

Related Articles

Hensarling, Waters chosen to lead House Financial Services Committee again

House Financial Services Committee approves bill to rein in CFPB budget

Here’s the latest update on Detroit’s housing recovery

Headshot
Brena Swanson is the Digital Reporter for HousingWire.com, providing expert coverage on Millennials, lending and housing. Brena joined the HousingWire news team in February 2013, also serving in the roles of Reporter and Content Specialist. Brena graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. Follow Brena on twitter at @BrenaSwanson.

Recent Articles by Brena Swanson

[Video] This is why the founder of Quicken Loans is ready for Trump

American Mortgage Consultants acquires business unit from Stewart Lender Services

The war around CFPB Director Richard Cordray

OCC terminates HSBC mortgage servicing restrictions

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
December/January 2017

What will the mortgage industry look like with a new sheriff in town?

While other state and federal regulatory bodies overlap in their regulation of the mortgage industry, the very particular consumer focus of the CFPB is not duplicated by any other body. Will deregulation mean a return to the Wild West lending atmosphere that led to the financial crisis? What happens next? We asked John Socknat, partner at Ballard Spahr, to weigh in on what mortgage lenders and servicers can expect from a Trump administration.

Feature

2016 HW Vanguard Award winners

LendingReal EstateServicing
Amid the potential new direction from the White House, Congress and regulators, leadership in our industry is more important than ever. Which is why HousingWire is proud to present the 40 winners of our 2016 Vanguard award. These leaders from all segments of the mortgage ecosphere demonstrate that our industry is more than capable of meeting the challenges that lie ahead.

Commentary

State of the private money industry

InvestmentsLending
The marketplace is full of hard and private money lenders — it will come down to who can best assist investors in completing their goals, whether that be by providing quicker close times, or with more accurate valuations. With how many options there are for borrowers, lenders will need to start competing for marketshare as borrowers shop their situations to multiple lenders, leveraging the offers against each other. This process will force lenders to update their guidelines, or be forced out of the market.