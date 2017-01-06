Lending The Ticker

Wells Fargo preparing new pay plan in wake of fake account scandal

Retail employee compensation no longer tied to sales

January 6, 2017
Ben Lane
KEYWORDS Fake Accounts Wells Fargo Wells Fargo account scandal Wells Fargo fake accounts scandal
Wells Fargo bank photo

Last year, in the wake of a massive scandal over fake accounts, Wells Fargo said that it planned to change its employee compensation plan, de-emphasizing the sales goals that led to 5,000 of the bank’s former employees opened as many as 2 million credit card and bank accounts without authorization in order to get sales bonuses.

When Wells Fargo made that announcement in September, the details on the changes were scarce, but a new report from the Wall Street Journal states that the bank is ready to roll out on its new comp plan, one without sales goals.

Here’s the Wall Street Journal with details:

San Francisco-based Wells Fargo is in the process of completing the final parts of the new plan, which will focus on customer service, customer usage and growth in primary balances, some of these people said. Before the scandal, which became public in September, retail bank employees had to meet lofty sales goals, which included selling eight banking products per household.

As the WSJ article notes, Wells Fargo’s business has suffered in the wake of the scandal, which led to the bank being fined $185 million and other significant changes, including regulatory and Congressional onslaughts.

But now Wells Fargo is ready to announce some changes to its operation.

Here’s the WSJ again:

In terms of the compensation overhaul, Ms. Mack (Mary Mack, the new head of retail banking at Wells Fargo) is scheduled to host an event in Dallas next week with regional retail-banking leaders from across the country. She is expected to lay out details of the new plan at this gathering, although the framework will continue to evolve in coming months, some of the people familiar with the matter said.

By the end of the first quarter, the bank hopes to have the broad strokes of a larger program to identify and design what a great customer experience looks like and consistency around that, the people said.

Source: The Wall Street Journal
Reprints

Related Articles

Wells Fargo splits Chairman and CEO roles in wake of fake account scandal

Wells Fargo moves to begin internal investigation into fake accounts

Will New York City be the latest to cut ties with Wells Fargo?

Headshot-for-hw-31
Ben Lane is the Senior Financial Reporter for HousingWire. In this role, he helps set a leading pace for news coverage spanning the issues driving the U.S. housing economy. Previously, he worked for TownSquareBuzz, a hyper-local news service. He is a graduate of University of North Texas. Follow Ben on Twitter at @BenLaneHW.

Recent Articles by Ben Lane

Former newspaper publisher charged in $10 million mortgage fraud conspiracy

HUD charges Bank of America with lending discrimination

Quicken Loans parent acquires mortgage shopping website LowerMyBills.com

Confirmation hearing for HUD nominee Ben Carson set for Jan. 12

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
December/January 2017

What will the mortgage industry look like with a new sheriff in town?

While other state and federal regulatory bodies overlap in their regulation of the mortgage industry, the very particular consumer focus of the CFPB is not duplicated by any other body. Will deregulation mean a return to the Wild West lending atmosphere that led to the financial crisis? What happens next? We asked John Socknat, partner at Ballard Spahr, to weigh in on what mortgage lenders and servicers can expect from a Trump administration.

Feature

2016 HW Vanguard Award winners

LendingReal EstateServicing
Amid the potential new direction from the White House, Congress and regulators, leadership in our industry is more important than ever. Which is why HousingWire is proud to present the 40 winners of our 2016 Vanguard award. These leaders from all segments of the mortgage ecosphere demonstrate that our industry is more than capable of meeting the challenges that lie ahead.

Commentary

State of the private money industry

InvestmentsLending
The marketplace is full of hard and private money lenders — it will come down to who can best assist investors in completing their goals, whether that be by providing quicker close times, or with more accurate valuations. With how many options there are for borrowers, lenders will need to start competing for marketshare as borrowers shop their situations to multiple lenders, leveraging the offers against each other. This process will force lenders to update their guidelines, or be forced out of the market.