U.S. tries a second time to convict MBS trader Jesse Litvak

The U.S. is trying a second time to convict former Jefferies managing director Jesse Litvak, with prosecutor telling jurors that Litvak "lied to his customers" about the prices of mortgage-backed securities, according to an article in Bloomberg by Robert Gearty.

In July 2014, Litvak was sentenced to two years in prison for lying to clients about mortgage-backed securities, making him, at the time, the first person to be convicted of fraud in relation to a $20 billion U.S. Treasury Department’s Troubled Asset Relief Program.

But the case quickly turn a turn the opposite direction when an appeals court tossed out his conviction saying the judge was wrong in not letting expert witnesses testify for the defense, the article explained.

