Wyndham Capital Mortgage lays off 20% of its employees

January 5, 2017
Ben Lane
Wyndham Capital Mortgage, which is based in Charlotte, North Carolina, recently laid off 78 staff members as part of an effort to “appropriately align” the company’s operations with the current market conditions, according to a report from WBTV.

From the WBTV report:

According to an emailed statement, the local lender said the staff reduction was intended “to appropriately align its operating model and staffing levels to the changing market conditions.”

The cuts represented 21 percent of its staff. The reductions leave the company with a total of 293 at its SouthPark offices, a spokeswoman said.

“As a leaner, more technologically advanced and agile organization, Wyndham Capital Mortgage, Inc. is well-positioned to continue to operate as one of the best online direct-to-consumer mortgage companies in the country,” the company said.

For more from WBTV, click here or below.

Source: WBTV
