California hires Eric Holder to fight back against future Trump troubles

The state of California took precautionary actions on Wednesday and announced it hired former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder to “advise the state legislature regarding potential conflicts with the incoming Trump administration.”

California Senate President pro Tempore Kevin de León, D-Los Angeles, and California Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Paramount, Calif., released a joint statement on hiring Holder as an outside legal counsel to protect the state’s economy and policies on climate change, health care, civil rights and immigration.

“With the upcoming change in administrations, we expect that there will be extraordinary challenges for California in the uncertain times ahead,” the statement said. “This is a critical moment in the history of our nation. We have an obligation to defend the people who elected us and the policies and diversity that make California an example of what truly makes our nation great.”

The state officially hired the legal team from Covington & Burling law firm, led by Holder, where they will serve as outside counsel to the Legislature.

The two legislative leaders said Holder will advise “us in our efforts to resist any attempts to roll back the progress California has made.”

The San Francisco Chronicle’s Melody Gutierrez posted a tweet (below) that said California hired Holder for 3 months for $75,000.

Holder added a comment on the news saying, “I am honored that the legislature chose Covington to serve as its legal advisor as it considers how to respond to potential changes in federal law that could impact California’s residents and policy priorities. I am confident that our expertise across a wide array of federal legal and regulatory issues will be a great resource to the legislature.”

Back in late 2014 and after nearly six years in office, Holder announced his resignation as attorney general.

And California isn’t the only big name that Holder has been associated with to help in legal counsel. In July last year, Airbnb also announced it hired Holder to help the company develop its anti-discrimination policy.