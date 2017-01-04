Lending The Ticker

Will New York City be the latest to cut ties with Wells Fargo?

City reportedly considering canceling contract with bank

January 4, 2017
Ben Lane
KEYWORDS Fake Accounts New York City Wells Fargo Wells Fargo account scandal Wells Fargo fake accounts scandal
New York City

The fallout from Wells Fargo’s fake account scandal is apparently far from over, as New York City could soon become the latest in a long string of cities and states that cut ties with the megabank in the wake of the scandal.

Last year, Wells Fargo was fined $185 million after 5,000 of the bank’s former employees opened as many as 2 million credit card and bank accounts without authorization in order to get sales bonuses.

That led to a myriad of additional consequences, including Wells Fargo’s CEO stepping down, and a number of states and cities suspending their respective relationships with the bank.

That list includes Pennsylvania, Ohio, California, Oregon, and Chicago.

And now, New York City could be the next name on that list, according to a report from the New York Business Journal.

The New York Business Journal report states that New York City’s government is set to consider suspending its business ties with Wells Fargo.

From the report:

Wells Fargo currently has a deal with N.Y.C.'s Department of Finance to process credit-card transactions until June 30, 2021.

Now, a "Contract Public Hearing" has been set for Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, at 1 Centre Street in Manhattan to address the $1.3 million agreement.

For more from the New York Business Journal, click here or below.

Source: New York Business Journal
Reprints

Related Articles

San Francisco supervisors to push for city and county to cut ties with Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo moves to begin internal investigation into fake accounts

Wells Fargo fails living wills test; slapped with even more sanctions

Headshot-for-hw-31
Ben Lane is the Senior Financial Reporter for HousingWire. In this role, he helps set a leading pace for news coverage spanning the issues driving the U.S. housing economy. Previously, he worked for TownSquareBuzz, a hyper-local news service. He is a graduate of University of North Texas. Follow Ben on Twitter at @BenLaneHW.

Recent Articles by Ben Lane

California real estate agent arrested for double homicide

Trump taps top Wall Street lawyer, Jay Clayton, to chair SEC

Freddie Mac offloads $285m in credit risk to insurers

New Arizona law removes citywide Airbnb restrictions

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
December/January 2017

What will the mortgage industry look like with a new sheriff in town?

While other state and federal regulatory bodies overlap in their regulation of the mortgage industry, the very particular consumer focus of the CFPB is not duplicated by any other body. Will deregulation mean a return to the Wild West lending atmosphere that led to the financial crisis? What happens next? We asked John Socknat, partner at Ballard Spahr, to weigh in on what mortgage lenders and servicers can expect from a Trump administration.

Feature

2016 HW Vanguard Award winners

LendingReal EstateServicing
Amid the potential new direction from the White House, Congress and regulators, leadership in our industry is more important than ever. Which is why HousingWire is proud to present the 40 winners of our 2016 Vanguard award. These leaders from all segments of the mortgage ecosphere demonstrate that our industry is more than capable of meeting the challenges that lie ahead.

Commentary

State of the private money industry

InvestmentsLending
The marketplace is full of hard and private money lenders — it will come down to who can best assist investors in completing their goals, whether that be by providing quicker close times, or with more accurate valuations. With how many options there are for borrowers, lenders will need to start competing for marketshare as borrowers shop their situations to multiple lenders, leveraging the offers against each other. This process will force lenders to update their guidelines, or be forced out of the market.