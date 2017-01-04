Investments Lending Servicing

Trump taps top Wall Street lawyer, Jay Clayton, to chair SEC

Represented Goldman Sachs, Bear Stearns, Ally, others during financial crisis

January 4, 2017
Ben Lane
KEYWORDS Donald Trump Jay Clayton President Donald Trump President-elect President-elect Donald Trump SEC SEC chair SEC chair Mary Jo White Securities and Exchange Commission
government

One of the financial sector's top regulators will soon have a new leader, as President-elect Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he plans to nominate a top Wall Street lawyer to fill the position of chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Late last year, Mary Jo White announced that she planned to step down as the chair of the SEC at the end of the Obama administration.

On Wednesday, Trump announced that he chose Jay Clayton, who represented Goldman Sachs, Bear Stearns, Ally Financial, Barclays Capital and a number of other large financial institutions during and after the financial crisis, to replace White and serve as the new chair of the SEC.

Clayton is currently a partner at Sullivan & Cromwell, and in an announcement, Trump praised Clayton’s experience “helping companies navigate complex federal regulations.”

According to Clayton’s bio on the Sullivan & Cromwell website, his experience includes:

  • Representing Barclays Capital in connection with its purchase of assets of Lehman Brothers out of bankruptcy
  • Representing Goldman Sachs in connection with the investment of $5 billion by Berkshire Hathaway and the Treasury Department’s TARP investment
  • Representing Bear Stearns in connection with the sale of Bear Stearns to JPMorgan Chase

Clayton’s bio also states that he represented Ally Financial in its part of the massive $25 billion settlement with the Department of Justice, the Department of Housing and Urban Development and state attorneys general over robo-signing. That settlement also included Bank of America, Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase, and Citigroup.

Clayton’s bio also states that he represented several unnamed “large financial institutions” in a number of separate matters, including aiding one company with the “settlement of mortgage related securities claims with the Federal Housing Finance Agency,” representing another company in the “settlement of mortgage related claims with the DOJ, HUD and the FHFA,” and representing another company that underwent a “regulatory review of transactions in government securities.”

As chair of the SEC, Trump said that he expects Clayton to serve an “important role in unleashing the job-creating power of our economy by encouraging investment in American companies while providing strong oversight of Wall Street and related industries.”

Trump’s announcement also stated that “robust accountability” will be a “hallmark” of Clayton’s term at the SEC, with the “financial security of the American people” serving as a top priority.

Trump also said that his administration plans to roll back financial regulations, with Clayton serving as a key player in that effort.

“Jay Clayton is a highly talented expert on many aspects of financial and regulatory law, and he will ensure our financial institutions can thrive and create jobs while playing by the rules at the same time,” Trump said in a statement. “We need to undo many regulations which have stifled investment in American businesses, and restore oversight of the financial industry in a way that does not harm American workers.”

In a statement, Clayton thanked Trump for the opportunity to lead the SEC, and laid out his plans for the agency.

“If confirmed, we are going to work together with key stakeholders in the financial system to make sure we provide investors and our companies with the confidence to invest together in America,” Clayton said. “We will carefully monitor our financial sector, as we set policy that encourages American companies to do what they do best: create jobs.” 

Reprints

Related Articles

SEC Chair Mary Jo White stepping down at end of Obama administration

Exclusive: Nationstar CEO Jay Bray on impact of 'surprising' election; higher interest rates

Trump picks former Goldman Sachs exec, OneWest chairman Steve Mnuchin to lead Treasury

Headshot-for-hw-31
Ben Lane is the Senior Financial Reporter for HousingWire. In this role, he helps set a leading pace for news coverage spanning the issues driving the U.S. housing economy. Previously, he worked for TownSquareBuzz, a hyper-local news service. He is a graduate of University of North Texas. Follow Ben on Twitter at @BenLaneHW.

Recent Articles by Ben Lane

California real estate agent arrested for double homicide

Will New York City be the latest to cut ties with Wells Fargo?

Freddie Mac offloads $285m in credit risk to insurers

New Arizona law removes citywide Airbnb restrictions

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
December/January 2017

What will the mortgage industry look like with a new sheriff in town?

While other state and federal regulatory bodies overlap in their regulation of the mortgage industry, the very particular consumer focus of the CFPB is not duplicated by any other body. Will deregulation mean a return to the Wild West lending atmosphere that led to the financial crisis? What happens next? We asked John Socknat, partner at Ballard Spahr, to weigh in on what mortgage lenders and servicers can expect from a Trump administration.

Feature

2016 HW Vanguard Award winners

LendingReal EstateServicing
Amid the potential new direction from the White House, Congress and regulators, leadership in our industry is more important than ever. Which is why HousingWire is proud to present the 40 winners of our 2016 Vanguard award. These leaders from all segments of the mortgage ecosphere demonstrate that our industry is more than capable of meeting the challenges that lie ahead.

Commentary

State of the private money industry

InvestmentsLending
The marketplace is full of hard and private money lenders — it will come down to who can best assist investors in completing their goals, whether that be by providing quicker close times, or with more accurate valuations. With how many options there are for borrowers, lenders will need to start competing for marketshare as borrowers shop their situations to multiple lenders, leveraging the offers against each other. This process will force lenders to update their guidelines, or be forced out of the market.