Lending Real Estate The Ticker

Wells Fargo chief economist: Trump's on second date with the financial markets

The first date is "over"

January 3, 2017
Brena Swanson
KEYWORDS Donald Trump President-elect Wells Fargo Wells Fargo Chief Economist John Silvia
Wells Fargo bank photo

Wells Fargo Chief Economist John Silvia made an abnormal analogy between President-elect Donald Trump and courting America in an interview with CNBC’s Squawk on the Street.

In his interview, Silvia tried to describe what he thinks is in store for Trump’s future.

From the piece:

President-elect Donald Trump will have to start developing his policies once he steps into office to keep the markets rallying at postelection levels, Wells Fargo's chief economist, John Silvia, told CNBC on Friday.

"Since the election, I think Trump has had his first date with the American public and the markets. Now the first date's over, everybody's happy. Now we're on to the second date," Silvia told "Squawk on the Street."

"And the second date really starts to tell what [you can] actually produce in terms of tax cuts and infrastructure spending," he said.

Right after the election, U.S. stocks posted a dramatic turnaround from deep overnight losses despite warning for months that a Trump White House would create uncertainty and damage sentiment.

And according to the latest consumer confidence report, consumer confidence sits at the highest level since August 2001 as American households expect a Donald Trump administration to deliver.

 

Reprints

Related Articles

Economists: Trump presidency will boost economic growth

How will Wells Fargo's accounts scandal impact its earnings?

OwnAmerica CEO: What the single-family rental market looks like under Trump Administration

Headshot
Brena Swanson is the Digital Reporter for HousingWire.com, providing expert coverage on Millennials, lending and housing. Brena joined the HousingWire news team in February 2013, also serving in the roles of Reporter and Content Specialist. Brena graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. Follow Brena on twitter at @BrenaSwanson.

Recent Articles by Brena Swanson

[Video] UWM CEO: Will the FHA lower mortgage insurance premiums?

California hires Eric Holder to fight back against future Trump troubles

This chart proves borrowers keep getting better at paying their mortgage

Walter Investment sells Green Tree Insurance Agency to Assurant

Mortgage applications sink over the holidays

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
December/January 2017

What will the mortgage industry look like with a new sheriff in town?

While other state and federal regulatory bodies overlap in their regulation of the mortgage industry, the very particular consumer focus of the CFPB is not duplicated by any other body. Will deregulation mean a return to the Wild West lending atmosphere that led to the financial crisis? What happens next? We asked John Socknat, partner at Ballard Spahr, to weigh in on what mortgage lenders and servicers can expect from a Trump administration.

Feature

2016 HW Vanguard Award winners

LendingReal EstateServicing
Amid the potential new direction from the White House, Congress and regulators, leadership in our industry is more important than ever. Which is why HousingWire is proud to present the 40 winners of our 2016 Vanguard award. These leaders from all segments of the mortgage ecosphere demonstrate that our industry is more than capable of meeting the challenges that lie ahead.

Commentary

State of the private money industry

InvestmentsLending
The marketplace is full of hard and private money lenders — it will come down to who can best assist investors in completing their goals, whether that be by providing quicker close times, or with more accurate valuations. With how many options there are for borrowers, lenders will need to start competing for marketshare as borrowers shop their situations to multiple lenders, leveraging the offers against each other. This process will force lenders to update their guidelines, or be forced out of the market.