Investors rethink crowded Trump trade

The Wall Street Journal's Markets section today discussed a shift from investments in stocks over to bonds.

According to Aaron Kuriloff and Min Zeng, "Government bonds strengthened again Thursday, sending the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note down to 2.477% from its postelection peak of 2.6% hit Dec. 16, while 10-year German yields fell to 0.174%, according to Tradeweb, the lowest level since the U.S. vote," they wrote. "The S&P 500 fell less than 0.1% to 2249.26, its lowest close in three weeks."

The authors say investors are “recalibrating their conviction” in the Trump trade, a term used to describe market volatility in the wake of the presidential election outcome.

Their expert explains: