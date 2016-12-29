Lending Real Estate

Connecticut real estate agent arrested for allegedly abusing access to rob homes

Authorities investigating a string of burglaries

December 29, 2016
Ben Lane
KEYWORDS Crime crime and punishment crime and safety Real estate Real estate agents
Police cars

A Connecticut real estate agent is facing charges that he abused the access granted to him as an agent to rob a number of homes.

CTPost.com has the details about John Rose, who is facing a series of charges after being arrested on Christmas Eve in an apparent burglary attempt of a home that he had access to as an agent.

From CTPost.com:

John Rose Jr., 49, who works for the William Raveis agency, was arrested Christmas Eve after police said he was caught burglarizing a home on Lordship Road along with a friend who is a hairdresser.

Rose and Raymond Feliciano Jr., 47, of New Britain, were each charged with third-degree burglary, conspiracy to commit third-degree burglary and possession of burglar tools.

Police said that on Christmas Eve they received calls from neighbors on Lordship Road reporting two men carrying large sacks from the home of a man who had recently died.

Local police are also investigating several other burglaries at other nearby houses that Rose would have had access to as well.

Source: CTPost.com
Reprints

Related Articles

Ex-real estate agent arrested for selling other people's vacant homes

Florida considering harsher penalties for crimes against real estate agents

California real estate agent busted with 250 pounds of marijuana

Headshot-for-hw-31
Ben Lane is the Senior Financial Reporter for HousingWire. In this role, he helps set a leading pace for news coverage spanning the issues driving the U.S. housing economy. Previously, he worked for TownSquareBuzz, a hyper-local news service. He is a graduate of University of North Texas. Follow Ben on Twitter at @BenLaneHW.

Recent Articles by Ben Lane

House flipping is back…in California, at least

Redfin: Here are 2016's hottest neighborhoods

Quicken Loans' In-House Realty seeks to be one-stop home buying shop with OpenHouse acquisition

Two Ohio-based banks settle "redlining" allegations

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
December/January 2017

What will the mortgage industry look like with a new sheriff in town?

While other state and federal regulatory bodies overlap in their regulation of the mortgage industry, the very particular consumer focus of the CFPB is not duplicated by any other body. Will deregulation mean a return to the Wild West lending atmosphere that led to the financial crisis? What happens next? We asked John Socknat, partner at Ballard Spahr, to weigh in on what mortgage lenders and servicers can expect from a Trump administration.

Feature

2016 HW Vanguard Award winners

LendingReal EstateServicing
Amid the potential new direction from the White House, Congress and regulators, leadership in our industry is more important than ever. Which is why HousingWire is proud to present the 40 winners of our 2016 Vanguard award. These leaders from all segments of the mortgage ecosphere demonstrate that our industry is more than capable of meeting the challenges that lie ahead.

Commentary

State of the private money industry

InvestmentsLending
The marketplace is full of hard and private money lenders — it will come down to who can best assist investors in completing their goals, whether that be by providing quicker close times, or with more accurate valuations. With how many options there are for borrowers, lenders will need to start competing for marketshare as borrowers shop their situations to multiple lenders, leveraging the offers against each other. This process will force lenders to update their guidelines, or be forced out of the market.