Connecticut real estate agent arrested for allegedly abusing access to rob homes

A Connecticut real estate agent is facing charges that he abused the access granted to him as an agent to rob a number of homes.

CTPost.com has the details about John Rose, who is facing a series of charges after being arrested on Christmas Eve in an apparent burglary attempt of a home that he had access to as an agent.

From CTPost.com:

John Rose Jr., 49, who works for the William Raveis agency, was arrested Christmas Eve after police said he was caught burglarizing a home on Lordship Road along with a friend who is a hairdresser. Rose and Raymond Feliciano Jr., 47, of New Britain, were each charged with third-degree burglary, conspiracy to commit third-degree burglary and possession of burglar tools. Police said that on Christmas Eve they received calls from neighbors on Lordship Road reporting two men carrying large sacks from the home of a man who had recently died.

Local police are also investigating several other burglaries at other nearby houses that Rose would have had access to as well.