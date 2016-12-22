Real Estate

ATTOM: Affordability at worst point since 2008

Percentage of unaffordable markets more than doubles

December 22, 2016
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS affordability Attom Data Solutions Home Affordability Index Home Price housing inventory
House

Affordability in the housing market declined to its lowest level since the fourth quarter of 2008, according to the latest Home Affordability Index from ATTOM Data Solutions, a fused property database.

In the fourth quarter, 29% of U.S. county housing markets were less affordable than their historic affordability averages, an increase from last quarter’s 24%, and more than double last year’s 13%. In fact, this increase marks the highest share of unaffordable markets since the third quarter of 2009, when 47% of markets were less affordable than their historic average.

Home prices increased once again in November by 6.8% as housing inventory dropped 8%, making affordability that much worse, according to the existing home sales report from the National Association of Realtors.

The report analyzed median home prices derived from publicly recorded sales deed data collected by ATTOM and average wage data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics in 447 U.S. counties with a combined population of more than 184 million. The affordability index is based on the percentage of average wages needed to make monthly house payments on a median-priced home with a 30-year fixed rate and a 3% down payment — including property taxes and insurance.

An index of 100 indicates market affordability on par with historical norms while above 100 indicates more affordable than historic norms and below 100 indicates less affordable than historic norms.

Affordability decreased in the fourth quarter, but remained above the 100 mark at 103, down from 108 last quarter and 116 last year.

“Rapid home-price appreciation and tepid wage growth have combined to erode home affordability during this housing recovery, and the recent uptick in mortgage rates only accelerated that trend in the fourth quarter,” ATTOM Senior Vice President Daren Blomquist said.

“The prospect of further interest rate hikes in 2017 will likely cause further deterioration of home affordability next year,” Blomquist said. “Absent a strong resurgence in wage growth, that will put downward pressure on home price appreciation in many local markets.”

However, not all economist share this view. In fact, one economist says that not only is affordability fine, but it is actually getting better when factors such as interest rates, inflation and household income are considered.

“Contrary to popular opinion, housing isn't getting more expensive,” First American Chief Economist Mark Fleming said in an interview with HousingWire at the Mortgage Bankers Association Annual conference in October. “In fact, on a purchasing-power adjusted basis, housing is becoming more affordable.”

Reprints

Related Articles

Housing affordability at the worst level in seven years

ATTOM: Foreclosure filings show largest monthly decrease since 2010

Pending home sales sink to lowest level since January

Me
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

Cash sales in September increased for third month in a row

Housing experts: The shocking downside to home sales increase

Existing home sales continue to climb at highest pace since 2007

Billionaire to build micro-apartments for the homeless

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
December/January 2017

What will the mortgage industry look like with a new sheriff in town?

While other state and federal regulatory bodies overlap in their regulation of the mortgage industry, the very particular consumer focus of the CFPB is not duplicated by any other body. Will deregulation mean a return to the Wild West lending atmosphere that led to the financial crisis? What happens next? We asked John Socknat, partner at Ballard Spahr, to weigh in on what mortgage lenders and servicers can expect from a Trump administration.

Feature

2016 HW Vanguard Award winners

LendingReal EstateServicing
Amid the potential new direction from the White House, Congress and regulators, leadership in our industry is more important than ever. Which is why HousingWire is proud to present the 40 winners of our 2016 Vanguard award. These leaders from all segments of the mortgage ecosphere demonstrate that our industry is more than capable of meeting the challenges that lie ahead.

Commentary

State of the private money industry

InvestmentsLending
The marketplace is full of hard and private money lenders — it will come down to who can best assist investors in completing their goals, whether that be by providing quicker close times, or with more accurate valuations. With how many options there are for borrowers, lenders will need to start competing for marketshare as borrowers shop their situations to multiple lenders, leveraging the offers against each other. This process will force lenders to update their guidelines, or be forced out of the market.