Lending Real Estate

Urban Institute: The current (and future) value of the housing market

What's in store for 2017?

December 19, 2016
Brena Swanson
KEYWORDS Fannie Mae Freddie Mac Housing forecast 2017 Mortgage Bankers Association Mortgage Origination Volume Urban Institute
sunset over houses

As one of the largest sectors of the U.S. economy, the total value of the housing market now sits at a level not seen since the early 2000s.

According to the latest monthly housing report from the Urban Institute, the total value of the housing market comes in at a whopping $23.9 trillion.

Broken up, total debt and mortgages increased to $10.2 trillion, and household equity increased to $13.7 trillion, making the total value of the housing market $23.9 trillion.

The report cited that the Federal Reserve's Flow of Funds report has consistently indicated an increasing total value of the housing market driven by growing household equity since 2012.

The most recent home price report from CoreLogic not only posted that home prices continued their upward trend in October, but they are forecasted to continue rising into next month and next year.

Frank Nothaft, CoreLogic senior vice president and chief economist, predicts that the market will see an increase of about 5% in home prices in 2017.

The chart below shows that the last time housing was worth this much was roughly from 2004-2006.

Click to enlarge

Urban Institute

Looking at next year, 2017 is not forecasted to surpass any records in housing due to a likely drop in refinance applications.

And the decline in refinance applications is already happening now, as the Mortgage Bankers Association’s latest application report revealed that the refinance share of mortgage activity sits at 57.2% of total applications.

This year is estimated to finish with close to $2 trillion in origination volume, with slightly varying forecasts from different housing organizations. The chart below presents the different forecasts from Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the MBA.

But while the forecasts didn’t align when it comes to 2016, all three organizations expect origination for 2017 to be in the $1.5-$1.6 trillion range due to a sharp decline in refinance activity as a result of rising interest rates.

Click to enlarge

Urban Institute

Kroll Bond Rating Agency’s report for 2016 and 2017 echoed this, noting that 2016 will likely be the peak year for mortgage originations for “years to come,” as a fall in origination volume will occur in 2017 and beyond.

Reprints

Related Articles

Urban Institute: Selling NPLs to investors is working

Urban Institute: Are the GSEs still profitable?

Urban Institute: 6 benefits to alternative credit scores

Headshot
Brena Swanson is the Digital Reporter for HousingWire.com, providing expert coverage on Millennials, lending and housing. Brena joined the HousingWire news team in February 2013, also serving in the roles of Reporter and Content Specialist. Brena graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. Follow Brena on twitter at @BrenaSwanson.

Recent Articles by Brena Swanson

Trump’s special advisor on regulatory reform doesn’t want to repeal Dodd-Frank

The challenges of a Ginnie Mae-based approach to housing finance reform

Senate to Treasury Secretary Mnuchin: Where do you stand on major housing issues?

MBA: 30-year mortgage rate now sits at highest level since May 2014

Obama includes handful of bank fraud pardons in major clemency sweep

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
December/January 2017

What will the mortgage industry look like with a new sheriff in town?

While other state and federal regulatory bodies overlap in their regulation of the mortgage industry, the very particular consumer focus of the CFPB is not duplicated by any other body. Will deregulation mean a return to the Wild West lending atmosphere that led to the financial crisis? What happens next? We asked John Socknat, partner at Ballard Spahr, to weigh in on what mortgage lenders and servicers can expect from a Trump administration.

Feature

2016 HW Vanguard Award winners

LendingReal EstateServicing
Amid the potential new direction from the White House, Congress and regulators, leadership in our industry is more important than ever. Which is why HousingWire is proud to present the 40 winners of our 2016 Vanguard award. These leaders from all segments of the mortgage ecosphere demonstrate that our industry is more than capable of meeting the challenges that lie ahead.

Commentary

State of the private money industry

InvestmentsLending
The marketplace is full of hard and private money lenders — it will come down to who can best assist investors in completing their goals, whether that be by providing quicker close times, or with more accurate valuations. With how many options there are for borrowers, lenders will need to start competing for marketshare as borrowers shop their situations to multiple lenders, leveraging the offers against each other. This process will force lenders to update their guidelines, or be forced out of the market.