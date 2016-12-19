Lending Real Estate

First American predicts rate increase to bring cool-down in 2017

Home sales for November are up, but not at full potential

December 19, 2016
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS Existing home sales First American Potential home sales
House blue keys

Potential home sales increased in November to a seasonally adjusted, annualized rate of 6.1 million. This is an increase of 103.5% from the market’s low in December 2008, according to the Potential Home Sales model from First American Financial Corp., a provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions.

The increase is 4% higher, or 233,000 more sales, than last year. However, there is still room for growth. Potential existing-home sales still hovers at 98,000, or 1.6% below the pre-recession peak in July 2005.

In fact, the market for existing-home sales is underperforming by 8.4% or about 515,000 sales, according to First American.

“The market potential for existing-home sales continues to grow based on the strength of the broader economy, particularly wage growth, as well as improving access to credit,” First American Chief Economist Mark Fleming said. “But, the market continues to underperform its potential, primarily a result of persistently tight inventory.”

“The post-election ‘Trump Bump’ in long-term U.S. treasury yields that triggered mortgage rates to rise above 4%, as well as the increase in the Federal Funds rate last week, will likely have a modest cooling impact on potential home sales heading into 2017,” Fleming said.

However, this prediction flies against many other economists’ predictions, which say that the housing market will pick up even more in 2017. Click here to read forecasts from other economists.

“While rising rates reduce affordability for potential first-time homebuyers, the expected moderation of price appreciation will align house price growth more closely with recently increasing income growth to help offset reduced affordability in the year ahead,” said Fleming.

So just how much will this rate increase affect home sales in the year to come? Fleming estimates it could bring a decline of a full percentage point in house price growth rate in 2017.

“The post-election increase in mortgage rates, while not yet impacting sales activity, is expected to slow the pace of existing-home sales and house price appreciation in 2017,” Fleming said.

However, an uptick in construction could still ease housing inventory and push home sales forward next year. December brought with it the highest level of builder confidence since 2005, according to the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index.

Reprints

Related Articles

Zillow gives 6 predictions for housing in 2017

Here’s the real danger to the recovering housing market

This is the ‘big unknown’ for housing in 2017

Me
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

ATTOM: Affordability at worst point since 2008

Cash sales in September increased for third month in a row

Housing experts: The shocking downside to home sales increase

Existing home sales continue to climb at highest pace since 2007

Billionaire to build micro-apartments for the homeless

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
December/January 2017

What will the mortgage industry look like with a new sheriff in town?

While other state and federal regulatory bodies overlap in their regulation of the mortgage industry, the very particular consumer focus of the CFPB is not duplicated by any other body. Will deregulation mean a return to the Wild West lending atmosphere that led to the financial crisis? What happens next? We asked John Socknat, partner at Ballard Spahr, to weigh in on what mortgage lenders and servicers can expect from a Trump administration.

Feature

2016 HW Vanguard Award winners

LendingReal EstateServicing
Amid the potential new direction from the White House, Congress and regulators, leadership in our industry is more important than ever. Which is why HousingWire is proud to present the 40 winners of our 2016 Vanguard award. These leaders from all segments of the mortgage ecosphere demonstrate that our industry is more than capable of meeting the challenges that lie ahead.

Commentary

State of the private money industry

InvestmentsLending
The marketplace is full of hard and private money lenders — it will come down to who can best assist investors in completing their goals, whether that be by providing quicker close times, or with more accurate valuations. With how many options there are for borrowers, lenders will need to start competing for marketshare as borrowers shop their situations to multiple lenders, leveraging the offers against each other. This process will force lenders to update their guidelines, or be forced out of the market.