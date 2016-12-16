Homeward Residential combines wholesale and correspondent sales team

Homeward Residential, a mortgage lender and subsidiary of Ocwen Financial Corp., announced it consolidated its wholesale and correspondent sales divisions under one business unit and leadership structure.

“By combining our wholesale and correspondent teams, we will make it easier for Homeward to meet the needs of our partners across all of our business channels, including broker, emerging banker, non-delegated and correspondent,” said Greg O’Connor, president of Homeward.

“Additionally, coverage and service levels will improve with each partner having a dedicated support team, including a field representative, an internal sales support representative and a customer service representative, available at all times,” he added.

As a result, Homeward named industry veteran Michael Moorhouse (pictured) as senior vice president of the third-party originations division, where he will be responsible for both wholesale and correspondent sales operations.

Moorhouse brings more than 30 years of strategic leadership experience in mortgage banking, including production, operations management, marketing, product development and technology development.

The new third-party originations division was designed to provide an improved and streamlined service experience for Homeward’s business partners while supporting the Company’s overall growth plans.