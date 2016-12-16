Lending The Ticker

Homeward Residential combines wholesale and correspondent sales team

Names new SVP of the third-party originations division

December 16, 2016
Brena Swanson
KEYWORDS Homeward Residential mortgage professionals Ocwen Ocwen Financial Corporation
dark meeting room

Homeward Residential, a mortgage lender and subsidiary of Ocwen Financial Corp., announced it consolidated its wholesale and correspondent sales divisions under one business unit and leadership structure.

“By combining our wholesale and correspondent teams, we will make it easier for Homeward to meet the needs of our partners across all of our business channels, including broker, emerging banker, non-delegated and correspondent,” said Greg O’Connor, president of Homeward.

“Additionally, coverage and service levels will improve with each partner having a dedicated support team, including a field representative, an internal sales support representative and a customer service representative, available at all times,” he added.

headshotAs a result, Homeward named industry veteran Michael Moorhouse (pictured) as senior vice president of the third-party originations division, where he will be responsible for both wholesale and correspondent sales operations.

Moorhouse brings more than 30 years of strategic leadership experience in mortgage banking, including production, operations management, marketing, product development and technology development.

The new third-party originations division was designed to provide an improved and streamlined service experience for Homeward’s business partners while supporting the Company’s overall growth plans. 

Reprints

Related Articles

Homeward Residential partners with USRES

Homeward Residential CEO predicts billion-dollar correspondent lending business

BOK Financial correspondent lending provides unique platform

Headshot
Brena Swanson is the Digital Reporter for HousingWire.com, providing expert coverage on Millennials, lending and housing. Brena joined the HousingWire news team in February 2013, also serving in the roles of Reporter and Content Specialist. Brena graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. Follow Brena on twitter at @BrenaSwanson.

Recent Articles by Brena Swanson

Trump’s special advisor on regulatory reform doesn’t want to repeal Dodd-Frank

The challenges of a Ginnie Mae-based approach to housing finance reform

Senate to Treasury Secretary Mnuchin: Where do you stand on major housing issues?

MBA: 30-year mortgage rate now sits at highest level since May 2014

Obama includes handful of bank fraud pardons in major clemency sweep

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
December/January 2017

What will the mortgage industry look like with a new sheriff in town?

While other state and federal regulatory bodies overlap in their regulation of the mortgage industry, the very particular consumer focus of the CFPB is not duplicated by any other body. Will deregulation mean a return to the Wild West lending atmosphere that led to the financial crisis? What happens next? We asked John Socknat, partner at Ballard Spahr, to weigh in on what mortgage lenders and servicers can expect from a Trump administration.

Feature

2016 HW Vanguard Award winners

LendingReal EstateServicing
Amid the potential new direction from the White House, Congress and regulators, leadership in our industry is more important than ever. Which is why HousingWire is proud to present the 40 winners of our 2016 Vanguard award. These leaders from all segments of the mortgage ecosphere demonstrate that our industry is more than capable of meeting the challenges that lie ahead.

Commentary

State of the private money industry

InvestmentsLending
The marketplace is full of hard and private money lenders — it will come down to who can best assist investors in completing their goals, whether that be by providing quicker close times, or with more accurate valuations. With how many options there are for borrowers, lenders will need to start competing for marketshare as borrowers shop their situations to multiple lenders, leveraging the offers against each other. This process will force lenders to update their guidelines, or be forced out of the market.